MENAFN - Mid-East Info) It's an iconic scene from 20 years ago: a new assistant in a lumpy blue sweater giggles at two belts she thought were identical, and Miranda Priestly bites back with her famous colour lecture. The assistant believed fashion had nothing to do with her. Miranda explained, at length (somehow without blinking once), that the sweater's cerulean had been chosen on a catwalk years earlier and had trickled down to a clearance bin. Now Miranda is back in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and it's fair to say that the lecture has aged well. Nobody picks a colour by accident. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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It's a speech that would resonate with the UAE's new generation of car buyers. They take every outfit seriously, and have little tolerance for a shoddy hem or mismatched stitch. A famous logo, blown up and positioned for peak visibility? To today's young crowd, it's about as close as you can get to pretentiousness. Dubai's fashion scene has grown up at speed, with homegrown labels on the same mall floors as the Parisian ones. Elegance, for Dubai's youth, is knowing what suits them and having the nerve to stop there.

Which brings us to automobiles, in a completely justified tangent. The car is the one accessory that goes everywhere. Most people here drive to every meeting, and every dinner, and the car appears in many photographs. The newly launched Lepas L4 understands this perfectly, which is why it has a single design directive: no bad angles. A vehicle made for people who pay close attention to detail.

The colour would be the place to start, obviously. A car is the largest possession most people will ever pick a colour for (after the walls of their home, probably) and for decades UAE drivers have picked white or silver. It's almost sacrilegious. Indeed, white hides the dust and silver holds its value, so the market made the call, cerulean-style. Miranda's review would be brief. Silver, again? Groundbreaking. This generation would certainly like that decision back, effective immediately. That's why the L4 obliges with a thoughtful palette. Awaken Green and Leopard Yellow belong on a runway rail, with the neutrals kept on the list for anyone who would like to make that choice, but consciously. There's even a two-tone red-and-black version.

Fashion has spent years telling us that 'leopard is a neutral'. Lepas doesn't agree, and takes the apex predator more literally. Its designers worked leopard-inspired aesthetics into the alluring light signature, even borrowing the vertical pupils. A softly rounded nose, panels with the curves of fine porcelain, an upswept window line and full-width tail lights all come together gracefully. Nothing is overly aggressive, and nothing is extra.

It's a car for a young, discerning crowd who want their taste reflected as faithfully as their wardrobe does. A car where luxury makes as much sense on a weekday morning as on a Saturday night. Heritage and horsepower still get their due, but the final verdict comes down to the cut, as it does with a suit. Inside, the cabin is Moonlight Grey, a neutral that truly behaves like one, with a 13.2-inch screen that cascades down the centre console and an electric sunroof for December evenings. The seats are diamond-quilted and ventilated through three levels, so their owner can cross a 45-degree afternoon in silk and still arrive as the coolest person at dinner, no pun intended.

At 4.4 metres long, the L4 slides effortlessly into narrow lanes without ever feeling out of place on the city's broadest highways. The boot holds far more than a garment bag, with room left over for impulse purchases and the occasional airport haul. Driver assistance eases every driving situation imaginable.

For those who want that same philosophy with even more presence, the Lepas L8 Super Hybrid extends the Leopard Aesthetics language into a larger, flagship silhouette. The same softly rounded forms, the same deliberate light signature, but scaled up and available in green and purple: colours that have no business being called safe, and are better for it. Where the L4 is a considered edit, the L8 is the full look, a plug-in hybrid that combines up to 1,300 km of combined range with a cabin finished to the level of a tailored interior. Fashion-forward and technically serious, in equal measure.

But if you ask Lepas, the technicalities aren't the point. They want you to see the L4 and the L8 as wearable fashion, in a city that immediately notices something new. Both are ready for scrutiny. Honestly, Miranda would circle them once and raise one eyebrow by a millimetre. At the runway, that counts as a standing ovation.

About Al Ghurair Mobility:

Al Ghurair Mobility is one of the region's leading mobility companies, operating across the UAE and KSA with a comprehensive portfolio of automotive solutions. As the exclusive dealer for LEPAS in the UAE, the company represents a growing portfolio of global automotive brands while delivering integrated mobility services across the automotive value chain. Its operations span new vehicle retail, multi-brand pre-owned vehicles, spare parts, oils, lubricants and batteries, supported by an extensive network of multi-brand service centres and three dedicated vehicle testing facilities located in Deira, Mamzar, and Ras Al Khaimah. Through its customer-focused approach and commitment to operational excellence, Al Ghurair Mobility continues to deliver trusted mobility solutions for both individual and business customers.

As part of Al Ghurair, one of the Middle East's largest diversified family business groups with a legacy spanning more than 60 years, Al Ghurair Mobility continues to support the evolution of mobility in the UAE through innovation, trusted partnerships, and a commitment to delivering long-term value.