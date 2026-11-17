Rahul Gandhi Expresses Grief Over Deadly Uttarakhand Road Accidents

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed grief over two road accidents in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal and Rudraprayag districts that claimed 12 lives and left several others injured. Rahul Gandhi extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The accidents occurred in two separate incidents in the state, one on Tuesday morning in Tehri Garhwal and another late Monday night in Rudraprayag. In the Tehri Garhwal accident, eight people were killed and 26 others injured after a passenger bus plunged nearly 100 metres into a ravine below a bridge near Gular Bazar on Tuesday morning. In a separate incident on the Banswada-Mohankhal motor road in Rudraprayag district late Monday night, four people were killed and others injured after a Bolero vehicle plunged into a deep gorge.

Reacting to the incidents, Rahul Gandhi took to X and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in both accidents. In a post on X, he said, "The news of several deaths and many injuries in two horrific road accidents on the Tehri Garhwal and Banswara–Mohankhal routes in Uttarakhand is deeply saddening."

He further said, "My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families at this difficult time. I hope the injured recover soon."

In the Tehri Garhwal accident, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from the Byasi post, led by Sub-Inspector Savar Singh, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched rescue operations. The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the SDRF, local police, district administration, residents and other rescue agencies. During the operation, personnel rescued 26 injured passengers from the bus and shifted them to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, in the Rudraprayag accident, the Bolero vehicle was travelling from the Pokhari area towards Ransi when the driver reportedly lost control near Bhatwari-Kandara, causing the vehicle to plunge into a deep gorge. Following the alert, teams from Agastyamuni police station, the SDRF, District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and 108 ambulance services rushed to the accident site. Four people died in the accident, while several others sustained injuries and were shifted for medical treatment.