India IT Sector Faces Subdued Growth Amid Weak Deals and Rising Costs

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India's IT services sector is likely to see subdued growth in the coming quarters as weak deal bookings, declining revenue from traditional services and rising costs weigh on recovery, according to a report by Jefferies. The report said that while organic revenue growth improved in the September quarter of FY27, demand remained uncertain, with only modest growth in new deal bookings. It expects the recovery to be gradual, with rising competition and rupee appreciation posing additional risks to profit margins.

“Demand environment remains subdued, and downward guidance revisions in 2Q suggest that any recovery in growth is likely to be gradual,” the brokerage said. Organic revenue growth among IT companies tracked by Jefferies stood at 1.7 per cent year-on-year in constant currency terms in the September quarter. Sequential growth improved to 0.9 per cent, or 1.2 per cent including acquisitions. Mid-sized IT companies continued to outperform larger peers. Coforge and Mphasis led growth among mid-cap companies, while HCLTech and Tech Mahindra recorded relatively stronger growth among large IT firms.

The report also pointed to the growing contribution of artificial intelligence (AI) services, which accounted for around 10 per cent of the companies' combined revenue and grew 22.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter. However, revenue from non-AI services declined 1 per cent during the quarter, highlighting continued weakness in demand for traditional technology services. The high-technology vertical, which includes companies that are early adopters of new technologies, recorded a 2 per cent decline in revenue during the quarter as clients focused on improving productivity. Jefferies cautioned that“if tech adoption follows a similar trend in other verticals, sector growth could remain muted for longer”.

Deal bookings increased 3 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter, while growth on a trailing 12-month basis stood at just 1 per cent. The brokerage said this reflected continued uncertainty in demand and suggested that large deal wins would be important to sustain growth. Cost pressures are also increasing. Subcontracting expenses rose around 40 basis points sequentially, even as employee costs continued to decline as a share of revenue. Jefferies said higher subcontracting costs, rising competition and rupee appreciation could put further pressure on profit margins.