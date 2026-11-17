First Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Meet Commences in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): The first Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Conference commenced at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday, bringing together presiding officers, women MPs and public representatives from Commonwealth countries, including India, to deliberate on women's leadership, digital safety, mentorship and their role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the inaugural session on November 17. Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil and Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), India Region Chairperson and MP D Purandeswari will also be present on the occasion. Several other dignitaries, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed, Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Umashree and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Mankal Vaidya, are also being felicitated during the conference.