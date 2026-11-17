PM Modi Calls for Cooperation Over Competition at ASEAN-India Summit

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stated that the global community has weathered multiple disruptions over recent years and urgently requires "peace, stability and predictability", emphasising that India and ASEAN must "ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation".

Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, PM Modi highlighted the collective demographic weight of India and the Southeast Asian bloc, noting that their combined capability and determination can transform the wider region into a beacon of harmony. "India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is shaped not by competition, but by cooperation. We have both the capability and the resolve. Together, we can make this region a symbol of peace and stability. This is my third visit to an ASEAN country. It reflects the special importance ASEAN holds for India. We believe that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 can play an important role in realising our shared aspirations," PM Modi said.

Underscoring how New Delhi's strategic outreach has broadened bilateral engagement into modern sectors over the last decade, the Prime Minister detailed key developmental milestones and connectivity gains across the region. "Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has now moved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital, defence, and space. Since 2014, we have undertaken over 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects, and provided more than 10,000 scholarships for skill development. Today, the direct flights and growing tourism between India and the nine ASEAN nations are further evidence of our close ties," he added.

Framing the deliberations around the Philippines' 2026 chairmanship theme, PM Modi reiterated New Delhi's steadfast support for the regional grouping's central role in the Indo-Pacific architecture. "Over the last few years, the world has faced a series of consecutive crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability. In this context, this year's theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', holds special significance. Now, together, we must chart a new course for the future of our region. India's commitment to ASEAN's unity and centrality within this partnership is, and will remain, unwavering. I am confident that today's meeting will elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said.

Hosted by the Philippines as ASEAN Chair for 2026, the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit serves as a crucial forum for leaders to assess the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030, and map out future avenues of collaboration. The two sides are also marking 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, leading up to the 35th anniversary of Dialogue Relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027. Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to attend the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) to deliberate with regional and global counterparts on pressing strategic issues of mutual concern. (ANI)