Is Pooh and Laddoo back? Karan Johar has got everyone talking after releasing a new mysterious video on Instagram with this nostalgic track“You Are My Soniya” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the video uploaded on November 17, fans can see Kareena Kapoor Khan playing her iconic character Poo and Hrithik Roshan's eyes. Are they returning?

What's In The Video?

The video shows small scenes of Kareena Kapoor getting ready and Hrithik Roshan putting on his shoes. Kareena takes her red shoes and Hrithik Roshan picks his sunglasses. With the song“You Are My Soniya” playing in the background it takes us back to Kareena and Hrithik's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham era.

It ends with an Airbnb logo keychain attached to the door, with a mysterious date mentioned in the video - November 19, 2026. However, no information about the date mentioned is told by Karan.

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A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Is K3G 2 Finally Coming?!

The timing has raised speculation that this could be a reunion especially as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is turning 25 in December. However, back in March 2026 Karan denied the rumours saying he has no plans to do any sequels or spin-offs.

Fans in the comment are also saying this might be just an Airbnb ad featuring them.

It's still unclear if this video is a reunion or just a collab for promotion. We will only find out more when November 19 comes!