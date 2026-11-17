IPL 2027 retention lists are due November 17, and several star names may not survive the cut. From Travis Head to Jos Buttler, here's who could be released.

Head has been a massive asset for SRH, but his stocks have been sliding. In his last two years in T20Is, he has made only 242 runs in 15 innings at an average of 17.28. Across all T20s this year, he recorded 548 runs in 21 innings at 26.09 with a strike rate of 166.56. SRH already possess an imperious opening pair in Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Head's exit would free an overseas slot and allow Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora and Aniket Verma to bat higher and face more deliveries.

Pooran was retained at ₹21 crore before the 2025 mega auction and has been LSG's most recognisable overseas batter since. LSG finished bottom in IPL 2026 and his numbers followed, with just 234 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 127.87. LSG have already parted with Rishabh Pant, so releasing Pooran as well carries risk. But the price tag and their surplus of overseas batters might push them toward a surprise call to free funds after a 10th-place finish. His 2026 overall read 1,261 runs in 49 matches at 28.65 and a strike rate of 150.65.

GT face a crossroads after reaching the IPL 2026 final. Do they stick with Buttler, or release him to extract value from his price and open purse room? They need not shop in the auction, with Kumar Kushagra and Glenn Phillips already in the squad. Those funds could fix the balance issues that have stopped them going all the way under Shubman Gill. Buttler has had a decent T20 year, winning The Hundred with Manchester Super Giants, but he is sidelined with a long-term injury and recently turned 36.

CSK paid ₹14.20 crore for the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder at the 2026 auction, a fee that normally buys match-winning output. He bowled sparingly and made 90 runs across five innings, though he has been solid domestically since. CSK may have to choose between uncapped talents, and the young all-rounder could be the one to make way.

A one-season release would go against type for a franchise that lets players settle, but CSK may have no choice. They have traded in Liam Livingstone from SRH for ₹6 crore, covering the same middle-order and second-spin brief, and ₹14.20 crore would fund a top-order Indian batter plus a frontline quick after Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis departed.

Bishnoi was billed as one of the smartest buys of the previous auction, but his RR stint has not gone to plan. In nine IPL 2026 matches he picked 11 wickets at an economy of 9.88, and midway through the campaign he found himself benched amid Yash Raj Punja's rise. Despite poor form in IPL and T20Is, Bishnoi remains a valuable India spin option. RR, though, also have Vignesh Puthur and Ravindra Jadeja plus trade options, and may not view him the same way.