MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin gave his take on the reignited Sandpapergate debate, which has hit Australian cricket after Usman Khawaja's explosive claims.

Khawaja, the former Australian opener, claimed in his autobiography, Sabr, that the entire Australian team was aware of the sandpaper being used on the cricket ball during the 2018 Test match against South Africa and that the Aussies had done the same in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth too.

The claims were backed by former opener David Warner, who was one of the three punished cricketers for the incident along with the then captain Steve Smith and on-screen sandpaper deployer Cameron Bancroft.

Current Australian captain Pat Cummins, who was a key member of the bowling group by then, called Khawaja's claims "complete and utter nonsense".

Now Ashwin, who has been on multiple tours to Australia, gave his say on the controversy. Ashwin claimed that the "concerning" different opinions within Australian cricket highlight that there were cracks in the Australian dressing room in 2018 and those are still there in the current dressing room.

He said that Khawaja clearly asked the Australians to take "collective accountability" for what happened, as the former Aussie claims that more than the three punished knew about the scandal.

"What's happened at the end of this book being written is that Usman Khawaja, while he has said all those statements, he's given his story, (he) has made only one thing very clear. And that's crystal clear, which is, he is asking for collective accountability. He is saying, which is pretty accurate in this case, that it was not only three people that knew about it; there were more," Ashwin said on Star Sports' 'Sandpapergate: the unsettled debate'.

He also highlighted the differing statements coming from Australian cricket team members who were on tour to South Africa in 2018. "Someone like Pat Cummins, who I really admire as a cricketer, is the captain of Australia. And alongside Tim Paine and him, they took on the new regime of trying to rebrand Australian cricket from that particular incident, has come out and called what Usman Khawaja has said as baseless, as nonsense, and as something that does not have proof. And now, that is a chalk-and-cheese statement, where he has actually gone on to say, contrasting opinions to what Khawaja has given.

"And David Warner has continued on his own thread of saying what he believes is right. This is concerning, whether how we perceive this, how we end up," Ashwin added.

The former spinner said he liked Australian Cricket not reopening the investigation, but the different statements have shown the cracks in the Australian dressing room. "And I love what the CEO of Cricket Australia has done. He's come out and said, ' We're not going to reopen the case, which I think is the right way to do.

"But one thing is very crystal clear in this, Anand, which is there were cracks in the Australian dressing room in the past in terms of views and opinions on this. And I don't think it is crackless even now. And that would be the more concerning part for me," he added.