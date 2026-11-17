Vance Remains Uncertain About Potential Presidential Bid in 2028
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance has yet to decide whether he will seek the presidency in the 2028 election and could postpone making a final determination until after the New Year, according to a report published Sunday by Axios.
Sources familiar with the vice president's thinking told the outlet that Vance remains “undecided” about entering the presidential race, although he has reportedly discussed the possibility with his wife, Usha, and other members of his family.
The sources indicated that a decision is unlikely before the beginning of the new year, while an official announcement could be delayed until late spring.
According to the report, Vance is reluctant to declare his intentions prematurely because an early campaign announcement could divert media coverage and public attention from President Donald Trump.
Midterm setbacks leave Vance's presidential prospects unchanged
Individuals close to the vice president maintained that Republican losses in the midterm elections had not affected his standing as the party's “leading candidate” for the 2028 presidential contest.
They also pointed to his relationships with prominent financial supporters and influential figures, including Peter Thiel, David Sacks and Elon Musk.
Additionally, sources highlighted the connections Vance established with political officials while campaigning during the midterm elections, suggesting these relationships could prove “beneficial” to his potential presidential ambitions in 2028.
Sources familiar with the vice president's thinking told the outlet that Vance remains “undecided” about entering the presidential race, although he has reportedly discussed the possibility with his wife, Usha, and other members of his family.
The sources indicated that a decision is unlikely before the beginning of the new year, while an official announcement could be delayed until late spring.
According to the report, Vance is reluctant to declare his intentions prematurely because an early campaign announcement could divert media coverage and public attention from President Donald Trump.
Midterm setbacks leave Vance's presidential prospects unchanged
Individuals close to the vice president maintained that Republican losses in the midterm elections had not affected his standing as the party's “leading candidate” for the 2028 presidential contest.
They also pointed to his relationships with prominent financial supporters and influential figures, including Peter Thiel, David Sacks and Elon Musk.
Additionally, sources highlighted the connections Vance established with political officials while campaigning during the midterm elections, suggesting these relationships could prove “beneficial” to his potential presidential ambitions in 2028.
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