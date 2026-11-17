Kushner: EU Path for Ukraine One of 3 Pillars of US Peace Push
(MENAFN) Jared Kushner, the US envoy and son-in-law of President Donald Trump, said a route to European Union membership for Ukraine is one of three core pillars of Washington’s drive to end the war with Russia.
Writing on X, Kushner said he and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have spent the past year working with Ukraine and its European partners toward a “sovereign, secure, and prosperous country, free to determine its own future.”
The first pillar is “strong, credible security guarantees to protect Ukraine against future aggression,” Kushner said. The second is a path to EU membership. The third is a “comprehensive post-war prosperity plan,” drawn up with European partners and the World Bank, to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and long-term economic growth.
“Together, these elements can give Ukraine the strength, security, freedom and confidence to negotiate the remaining difficult issues with Russia and build a brighter future for its people,” Kushner said.
On Monday, Kushner and Witkoff spoke with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. They then joined a call with Ukrainian and European partners, including the national security advisers of Germany, France, the UK, Poland and Italy, as well as EU and NATO representatives.
Participants discussed how to facilitate direct engagement between Europe and Russia, which has been “largely absent over the past four years” since the war began in 2022. They also started preparing the agenda for the next multilateral meeting, Kushner said.
Kushner said NATO “will remain a critical pillar of European security,” and that the goal is to build on Europe’s existing institutions and agreements.
“Any final peace agreement will need to be agreed to by both Russia and Ukraine,” he said. He added that “important challenges remain” and that a final deal will demand difficult decisions.
The parties are making progress “in close coordination with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe.”
Writing on X, Kushner said he and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have spent the past year working with Ukraine and its European partners toward a “sovereign, secure, and prosperous country, free to determine its own future.”
The first pillar is “strong, credible security guarantees to protect Ukraine against future aggression,” Kushner said. The second is a path to EU membership. The third is a “comprehensive post-war prosperity plan,” drawn up with European partners and the World Bank, to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and long-term economic growth.
“Together, these elements can give Ukraine the strength, security, freedom and confidence to negotiate the remaining difficult issues with Russia and build a brighter future for its people,” Kushner said.
On Monday, Kushner and Witkoff spoke with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. They then joined a call with Ukrainian and European partners, including the national security advisers of Germany, France, the UK, Poland and Italy, as well as EU and NATO representatives.
Participants discussed how to facilitate direct engagement between Europe and Russia, which has been “largely absent over the past four years” since the war began in 2022. They also started preparing the agenda for the next multilateral meeting, Kushner said.
Kushner said NATO “will remain a critical pillar of European security,” and that the goal is to build on Europe’s existing institutions and agreements.
“Any final peace agreement will need to be agreed to by both Russia and Ukraine,” he said. He added that “important challenges remain” and that a final deal will demand difficult decisions.
The parties are making progress “in close coordination with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe.”
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