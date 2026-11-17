US Expands Mideast Naval Deployment with Arrival of Third Aircraft Carrier
(MENAFN) The United States has increased its naval presence in the Middle East to three aircraft carrier strike groups following the arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Sunday, according to a report by Axios citing an unnamed American official.
The Nimitz-class carrier entered the operational area overseen by US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American military activities throughout the Middle East. The warship reached the region after leaving Singapore earlier this month and sailing through the Strait of Malacca.
Manufactured by Northrop Grumman in Virginia, the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been in service for four decades. It serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 and embarked on its latest deployment on Sept. 27.
The carrier's arrival adds to the presence of two other American aircraft carriers already operating mainly in the Arabian Sea. The USS George H.W. Bush, assigned to Carrier Strike Group 10, has maintained an extended deployment in the region since April. Meanwhile, the USS George Washington, which is usually stationed in Japan, has been operating in the area alongside Carrier Air Wing 5 since August.
Earlier on Sunday, The New York Times reported that the USS Theodore Roosevelt was expected to arrive in the Middle East within the following 24 hours.
The US 5th Fleet and CENTCOM had not responded to a request for confirmation regarding the carrier's arrival.
The Nimitz-class carrier entered the operational area overseen by US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for American military activities throughout the Middle East. The warship reached the region after leaving Singapore earlier this month and sailing through the Strait of Malacca.
Manufactured by Northrop Grumman in Virginia, the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been in service for four decades. It serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 and embarked on its latest deployment on Sept. 27.
The carrier's arrival adds to the presence of two other American aircraft carriers already operating mainly in the Arabian Sea. The USS George H.W. Bush, assigned to Carrier Strike Group 10, has maintained an extended deployment in the region since April. Meanwhile, the USS George Washington, which is usually stationed in Japan, has been operating in the area alongside Carrier Air Wing 5 since August.
Earlier on Sunday, The New York Times reported that the USS Theodore Roosevelt was expected to arrive in the Middle East within the following 24 hours.
The US 5th Fleet and CENTCOM had not responded to a request for confirmation regarding the carrier's arrival.
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