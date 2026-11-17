Kremlin Criticizes Estonia's Plan to Shut Russian Border Crossings
(MENAFN) The Kremlin accused Estonia on Monday of creating a dividing barrier between the two countries after Tallinn announced plans to shut down all border crossings with Russia starting Dec. 1, citing an alleged attempted arson attack earlier this month.
“Estonia is building a ‘wall.’ History shows that many countries have built walls, and these walls never brought anything good to those who built them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing, responding to Estonia's announcement.
Peskov also dismissed allegations by Estonia and other European nations accusing Russia of involvement in sabotage activities, describing the claims as “completely unfounded” and emphasizing that Moscow rejects such accusations.
His comments followed an announcement on Sunday by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who confirmed that all crossing points along the Russian border would be closed from Dec. 1 after a "failed sabotage attempt targeting an Estonian defense industry company.”
In a statement published on the US-based social media platform X, Tsahkna said the decision had also been communicated to officials in Finland, Latvia and Lithuania.
The announcement came after Estonia's Internal Security Service (KAPO) revealed on Sunday that an incident occurred on Saturday morning involving an alleged attempt to attack the facilities of Threod Systems, a defense manufacturer specializing in drone production.
“Estonia is building a ‘wall.’ History shows that many countries have built walls, and these walls never brought anything good to those who built them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing, responding to Estonia's announcement.
Peskov also dismissed allegations by Estonia and other European nations accusing Russia of involvement in sabotage activities, describing the claims as “completely unfounded” and emphasizing that Moscow rejects such accusations.
His comments followed an announcement on Sunday by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who confirmed that all crossing points along the Russian border would be closed from Dec. 1 after a "failed sabotage attempt targeting an Estonian defense industry company.”
In a statement published on the US-based social media platform X, Tsahkna said the decision had also been communicated to officials in Finland, Latvia and Lithuania.
The announcement came after Estonia's Internal Security Service (KAPO) revealed on Sunday that an incident occurred on Saturday morning involving an alleged attempt to attack the facilities of Threod Systems, a defense manufacturer specializing in drone production.
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