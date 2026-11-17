Sara Netanyahu Faces Legal Enforcement Over Unpaid Court Costs
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition figure Yair Golan has initiated debt enforcement proceedings against Sara Netanyahu, the wife of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after she failed to settle court-ordered legal expenses in an ongoing defamation case, Israeli media reported Monday.
According to Yedioth Ahronoth, lawyers Giora Erdinast, Almog Gil-Or and Yarden Shochat from EBN Law Firm, who represent Golan, head of the Democrats party, launched the proceedings over an outstanding payment of 2,000 Israeli shekels, equivalent to approximately $620.
The financial obligation stems from an Oct. 11 ruling by the Lod District Court, which rejected Sara Netanyahu's request to have a defamation lawsuit brought against her by Golan dismissed and ordered her to cover the associated legal costs.
The newspaper reported that Golan's legal representatives formally demanded payment by Nov. 10. However, Sara Netanyahu failed to transfer the required amount before the deadline expired, prompting the latest legal action.
The lawsuit originated from comments Sara made during an interview with Channel 14, in which she claimed that Golan had been near the Gaza Strip during the initial hours of the October 2023 events.
“When you are a senior-ranking military officer like this and claim that you were fighting on Oct. 7, you had been there since the early morning, dressed and ready,” she said, addressing Golan.
She further claimed that he had arrived in the area “very early,” while other officials, “including the prime minister,” were unaware of the unfolding situation.
According to Yedioth Ahronoth, lawyers Giora Erdinast, Almog Gil-Or and Yarden Shochat from EBN Law Firm, who represent Golan, head of the Democrats party, launched the proceedings over an outstanding payment of 2,000 Israeli shekels, equivalent to approximately $620.
The financial obligation stems from an Oct. 11 ruling by the Lod District Court, which rejected Sara Netanyahu's request to have a defamation lawsuit brought against her by Golan dismissed and ordered her to cover the associated legal costs.
The newspaper reported that Golan's legal representatives formally demanded payment by Nov. 10. However, Sara Netanyahu failed to transfer the required amount before the deadline expired, prompting the latest legal action.
The lawsuit originated from comments Sara made during an interview with Channel 14, in which she claimed that Golan had been near the Gaza Strip during the initial hours of the October 2023 events.
“When you are a senior-ranking military officer like this and claim that you were fighting on Oct. 7, you had been there since the early morning, dressed and ready,” she said, addressing Golan.
She further claimed that he had arrived in the area “very early,” while other officials, “including the prime minister,” were unaware of the unfolding situation.
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