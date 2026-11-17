Putin, Trump, Xi to Hold First Trilateral Meeting in Shenzhen
(MENAFN) A first-ever three-way meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will anchor Putin’s Nov. 18-19 trip to the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said Monday.
Briefing reporters in Moscow, Ushakov said Putin is traveling to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
“This is the first contact in such a format. It has been decided to build it taking into account the mutual understanding and alliance of our three countries during World War II, with emphasis on our countries’ cooperation in the creation of the U.N.,” Ushakov said.
“The significance and symbolism of this meeting can hardly be overestimated,” he added.
The talks are expected to take place at Xi’s state residence, and preparations are under way to set the agenda, Ushakov said. Moscow is hoping for a joint communiqué, and its text is already under negotiation through what he called “hard diplomatic work.” Should the three leaders fail to agree on a joint document, each will issue a separate assessment of the talks, he said.
Ushakov acknowledged that the prospect of the meeting has drawn a mixed reception, with some enthusiastic and others not, but insisted it is necessary.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the trilateral session is set for Nov. 19 and that a separate Putin-Trump bilateral is also being organized.
“I can say with 100% certainty that since Putin and Donald Trump will be together in Shenzhen, they will of course meet.We are simply coordinating the nature of this meeting and where to hold it,” Peskov said.
The Putin-Trump talks are expected to address Ukraine and the settlement proposals advanced by Russia and the United States, among other issues.
Putin and Xi to open with working breakfast
Putin’s bilateral meeting with Xi is scheduled for Nov. 18 and will start with a working breakfast on foreign policy, including Ukraine, Ushakov said. Putin is expected to brief Xi on his recent contacts with Washington, among them talks in Abu Dhabi, and the two leaders will likely discuss the upcoming session with Trump.
Broader Russian-Chinese talks will center on economic cooperation, Ushakov said. Bilateral trade hit a record $245 billion in 2024 and could exceed that level in 2026, he noted.
Putin’s Shenzhen schedule and delegation
Besides the top-level diplomacy, Putin will address the APEC business summit on Nov. 18, where he is expected to pitch Russia’s investment potential, Ushakov said.
He will also tour the joint university founded by Moscow State University and the Beijing Institute of Technology in Shenzhen, view an exhibition and speak to students.
Also on the Nov. 18 bilateral schedule are meetings with Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Ushakov said. Putin will also hold informal conversations with several political figures at a gala reception.
After China, Putin is expected to travel to Dushanbe, under an agreement reached with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during his recent visit to Moscow.
The APEC summit is expected to close with a declaration whose text is still being negotiated, Ushakov said. A framework for APEC cooperation on trade digitalization for 2027-2030 is also in preparation.
Putin will be accompanied by three deputy prime ministers, seven ministers, and officials from the presidential administration and Russian business, Ushakov said. More than 30 Russian companies, including major oil and gas producers, Sber, Yandex and Wildberries, are expected at the business summit.
Russia has also prepared a bid to chair APEC in 2035, Ushakov said. After the China events, Putin is expected to meet Russian journalists to give his assessment of the summit and his bilateral talks.
Briefing reporters in Moscow, Ushakov said Putin is traveling to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
“This is the first contact in such a format. It has been decided to build it taking into account the mutual understanding and alliance of our three countries during World War II, with emphasis on our countries’ cooperation in the creation of the U.N.,” Ushakov said.
“The significance and symbolism of this meeting can hardly be overestimated,” he added.
The talks are expected to take place at Xi’s state residence, and preparations are under way to set the agenda, Ushakov said. Moscow is hoping for a joint communiqué, and its text is already under negotiation through what he called “hard diplomatic work.” Should the three leaders fail to agree on a joint document, each will issue a separate assessment of the talks, he said.
Ushakov acknowledged that the prospect of the meeting has drawn a mixed reception, with some enthusiastic and others not, but insisted it is necessary.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the trilateral session is set for Nov. 19 and that a separate Putin-Trump bilateral is also being organized.
“I can say with 100% certainty that since Putin and Donald Trump will be together in Shenzhen, they will of course meet.We are simply coordinating the nature of this meeting and where to hold it,” Peskov said.
The Putin-Trump talks are expected to address Ukraine and the settlement proposals advanced by Russia and the United States, among other issues.
Putin and Xi to open with working breakfast
Putin’s bilateral meeting with Xi is scheduled for Nov. 18 and will start with a working breakfast on foreign policy, including Ukraine, Ushakov said. Putin is expected to brief Xi on his recent contacts with Washington, among them talks in Abu Dhabi, and the two leaders will likely discuss the upcoming session with Trump.
Broader Russian-Chinese talks will center on economic cooperation, Ushakov said. Bilateral trade hit a record $245 billion in 2024 and could exceed that level in 2026, he noted.
Putin’s Shenzhen schedule and delegation
Besides the top-level diplomacy, Putin will address the APEC business summit on Nov. 18, where he is expected to pitch Russia’s investment potential, Ushakov said.
He will also tour the joint university founded by Moscow State University and the Beijing Institute of Technology in Shenzhen, view an exhibition and speak to students.
Also on the Nov. 18 bilateral schedule are meetings with Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Ushakov said. Putin will also hold informal conversations with several political figures at a gala reception.
After China, Putin is expected to travel to Dushanbe, under an agreement reached with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during his recent visit to Moscow.
The APEC summit is expected to close with a declaration whose text is still being negotiated, Ushakov said. A framework for APEC cooperation on trade digitalization for 2027-2030 is also in preparation.
Putin will be accompanied by three deputy prime ministers, seven ministers, and officials from the presidential administration and Russian business, Ushakov said. More than 30 Russian companies, including major oil and gas producers, Sber, Yandex and Wildberries, are expected at the business summit.
Russia has also prepared a bid to chair APEC in 2035, Ushakov said. After the China events, Putin is expected to meet Russian journalists to give his assessment of the summit and his bilateral talks.
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