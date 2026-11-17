MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) OKX said it was enabling USDT margin trading, Simple Earn Flexible and Flexible Loan for eight tokenized equity and ETF products at 07:00 UTC on November 17, 2026.

Products included in the update

The update covers xCRCL, xMSTR, xSPCX, xMU, xQQQ, xGOOGL, xINTC and xNVDA. OKX says the changes apply to its website, app and API. It directs users to its position-tier schedule for margin requirements and to the individual product pages for lending and Earn terms.

In a separate listing notice, the exchange also scheduled USDT spot trading for tokenized Novo Nordisk and Palo Alto Networks products on November 17, with xNVO due to open at 07:00 UTC and xPANW at 07:30 UTC.

OKX says product availability varies by region. See its margin, Earn and loan announcement and its spot listing notice.

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