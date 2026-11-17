MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bybit said on November 16, 2026 that euro deposits through the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) were temporarily unavailable.

What the notice covers

The exchange directed customers to other available payment methods for euro deposits and said it would share updates through its official channels. The notice did not give a restoration date or address SEPA withdrawals.

Bybit directed customers with deposit issues to its support team. See the official Bybit announcement.

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