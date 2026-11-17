Bybit Temporarily Suspends Euro Deposits Via SEPA
The exchange directed customers to other available payment methods for euro deposits and said it would share updates through its official channels. The notice did not give a restoration date or address SEPA withdrawals.
Bybit directed customers with deposit issues to its support team. See the official Bybit announcement.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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