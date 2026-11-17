MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bybit announced on November 16, 2026 that Bybit Card holders can buy airport lounge passes in its app using supported cryptocurrencies. The exchange says the service covers more than 830 lounges across more than 430 airports.

Pricing and access

Bybit quotes a price of 44 USDT per pass. Each pass covers one person for one visit of up to two hours. Lounge entry depends on availability and the venue's terms. Customers will need to show the pass and valid photo ID at the lounge.

Unused passes may qualify for refunds under the cancellation policy shown at checkout. See the official Bybit Card announcement for details.

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