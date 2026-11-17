Bybit Card Adds Crypto-Paid Airport Lounge Passes
Bybit quotes a price of 44 USDT per pass. Each pass covers one person for one visit of up to two hours. Lounge entry depends on availability and the venue's terms. Customers will need to show the pass and valid photo ID at the lounge.
Unused passes may qualify for refunds under the cancellation policy shown at checkout. See the official Bybit Card announcement for details.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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