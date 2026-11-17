Bitget Expands User Feedback Program With Three Product Challenges
The first challenge, from November 16 to 24, covers Bitget 's US stock products. The second runs November 25 to December 3 and focuses on contracts for difference. The third, from December 4 to 12, covers Bitget's AI tools.
Bitget says each challenge has a 1,000 USDT prize pool. It plans to assess submissions for originality, practical value and how the feedback could improve the products. See the official Bitget release.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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