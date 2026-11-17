MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitget announced a second edition of its Community Product Officer Program on November 16, 2026. The exchange says the program runs through December 12, with 3,000 USDT in total rewards across three challenges.

Topics and dates

The first challenge, from November 16 to 24, covers Bitget 's US stock products. The second runs November 25 to December 3 and focuses on contracts for difference. The third, from December 4 to 12, covers Bitget's AI tools.

Bitget says each challenge has a 1,000 USDT prize pool. It plans to assess submissions for originality, practical value and how the feedback could improve the products. See the official Bitget release.

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