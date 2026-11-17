MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) VALR has launched, an enterprise platform aimed at streamlining corporate payments, custody and treasury management for companies operating across borders.

The announcement says the service is designed for international enterprises such as import and export operators, multinational payment service providers (PSPs), digital platforms and global firms expanding into and out of Africa. VALR Business is presented as an alternative to what the company describes as fragmented commercial banking portals, offering a web dashboard and direct API integration.

VALR said the platform operates as part of what it calls 24/7 financial infrastructure, enabling corporate clients to pay invoices, collect customer payments, hold multi-currency balances and disburse payouts to local clearing networks and local bank accounts. The company claims this is intended to reduce settlement delays and exchange spreads associated with correspondent banking.

Payments in fiat and stablecoins

According to VALR, clients can collect and disburse funds using local fiat currencies and stablecoins. The company also points to treasury features intended to support consolidated management of working capital across currencies including ZAR, KES, USD, EUR and GBP, along with regulated stablecoins, with a single interface.

VALR Business is also described as supporting what the company calls last mile settlement for disbursements such as vendor invoices, overseas supplier payments, local currency payouts and remote contractor payroll. VALR said disbursements would clear in real time and provide bridging liquidity into local payment systems including South Africa domestic clearing rails, Kenyan rails, UK Faster Payments and European SEPA networks, subject to applicable laws.

Security and controls

For custody and balance management, VALR said the platform includes an“Enterprise Vault” with segregated cold-storage architecture. The company also described governance features such as customisable multi-signature approval matrices, tiered employee permission profiles and destination-account whitelisting to support corporate audit standards.

Company claims on scale and partnerships

VALR's release also states that the firm already processes more than $20 billion in annual stablecoin volume and serves more than 2,000 corporate and institutional clients. The company said it ranks as a top-three global minter of USDC.

The company added that First National Bank integrated with VALR's technology to provide digital asset capabilities to its clients, describing this as an example of infrastructure reliability.

In the release, Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VALR, said the company has built“the continent's premier digital asset infrastructure” and that VALR Business is intended to help businesses move from traditional FX transactions to faster transfers. Blake Player, Chief Commercial Officer at VALR, said corporate finance teams do not need to understand the underlying mechanics of blockchain technology to benefit from the platform, adding that the goal is reliable settlement, secure capital and fair transaction costs.

Availability and regulatory notes

VALR said VALR Business is available immediately to enterprises worldwide, subject to applicable laws and customer eligibility. The company also highlighted its licensing status, including being licensed by South Africa's FSCA and holding a provisional license from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

The launch announcement was dated 17 November 2026, with the service positioned for corporate payment operations and treasury teams requiring multi-currency and digital asset settlement capabilities.

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