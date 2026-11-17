France Says Ukraine Alone Determines Its Future Security Alliances
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reaffirmed on Monday that decisions concerning Ukraine's future security partnerships belong exclusively to Kyiv, dismissing any attempts by foreign governments to influence its potential accession to the European Union or NATO.
Speaking to journalists in Brussels after attending a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Barrot stressed that every country has the right to determine its own security priorities without external pressure.
"France, like many other European countries, has always considered that a country's security is decided by that country and its people," Barrot told reporters in Brussels following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
"If that country and its people have decided that their future lies within the EU or NATO, no one can dictate otherwise," he said.
He cautioned that permitting neighboring states, particularly Russia, to influence or control the security decisions of other countries would threaten the foundations of Europe's post-World War II security framework.
Territorial decisions must involve all Ukrainians
Barrot also expressed opposition to a proposal put forward by French politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, who suggested consulting populations in the Donbas and Crimea regions as part of a potential settlement to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The French foreign minister maintained that decisions concerning Ukraine's territorial future should be determined through consultations involving the entire Ukrainian population, including people living in both regions.
He further argued that Melenchon's position resembled an approach promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014, when Moscow launched its war against Ukraine.
Speaking to journalists in Brussels after attending a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Barrot stressed that every country has the right to determine its own security priorities without external pressure.
"France, like many other European countries, has always considered that a country's security is decided by that country and its people," Barrot told reporters in Brussels following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
"If that country and its people have decided that their future lies within the EU or NATO, no one can dictate otherwise," he said.
He cautioned that permitting neighboring states, particularly Russia, to influence or control the security decisions of other countries would threaten the foundations of Europe's post-World War II security framework.
Territorial decisions must involve all Ukrainians
Barrot also expressed opposition to a proposal put forward by French politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, who suggested consulting populations in the Donbas and Crimea regions as part of a potential settlement to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The French foreign minister maintained that decisions concerning Ukraine's territorial future should be determined through consultations involving the entire Ukrainian population, including people living in both regions.
He further argued that Melenchon's position resembled an approach promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014, when Moscow launched its war against Ukraine.
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