In a letter sent on Monday, November 16, the women said returning to Afghanistan would put their lives at risk because of their previous professional activities and human rights work.

The signatories include human rights activists, journalists, judges, university lecturers and former female military officers who say they fear persecution if forced to return to Afghanistan.

The appeal was submitted with the support of nearly 600 French and international citizens. The women urged Macron to work with the French foreign and interior ministries to expand the country's capacity to receive Afghan refugees and give priority to their pending asylum applications.

They also called for an increase in humanitarian visa allocations and asked French diplomatic missions in Islamabad and Tehran to help speed up the processing of their requests.

The signatories said copies of the appeal had also been sent to France's first lady, the Foreign Ministry, members of the National Assembly and senators, seeking broader political support for their demands.

The appeal comes as Iran and Pakistan continue to face pressure over the presence of Afghan refugees, with both countries carrying out large-scale returns. Data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) showed that more than 1.4 million Afghans had returned to Afghanistan from neighbouring countries in 2026 as of November 7, including more than 637,000 deportations.

The women say their previous professional and public activities could expose them to serious risks if they are sent back to Afghanistan, where the Taliban have imposed sweeping restrictions on women's education, employment and participation in public life.

France has previously provided protection to Afghan women. On November 5, the French Foreign Ministry said 17,000 Afghan women had benefited from visas and obtained asylum in France since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. The ministry also said France had provided 187 million euros in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan during the same period.

The latest appeal seeks to expand those protection efforts, particularly for women who remain stranded in neighbouring countries while awaiting decisions on their applications.