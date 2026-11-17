Francophonie Delays Leadership Election After Disagreements in Cambodia
(MENAFN) The International Organization of La Francophonie has postponed its secretary-general election for a year following difficult negotiations among member states during its summit in Cambodia on Monday.
The decision extends the tenure of current Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo until November 2027, giving her additional time to supervise institutional reforms while Cambodia holds the organization's rotating presidency.
As part of the agreement reached between member countries, Mushikiwabo will be barred from running for another term when the election takes place next year.
Meanwhile, the three other contenders, Romania's Dacian Ciolos, the Democratic Republic of Congo's Juliana Lumumba and Mauritania's Coumba Ba, will retain their eligibility to compete for the position.
The agreement also allows additional candidates to join the leadership race ahead of the rescheduled vote.
The election was initially planned for Monday, with the aim of appointing a secretary-general to serve during the 2027-2030 term.
Disputes over leadership succession
The decision to delay the vote came after member states failed to reach consensus on the process for selecting the organization's next leader. Discussions extended several hours beyond the planned schedule, disrupting the summit's proceedings as negotiations continued.
The decision extends the tenure of current Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo until November 2027, giving her additional time to supervise institutional reforms while Cambodia holds the organization's rotating presidency.
As part of the agreement reached between member countries, Mushikiwabo will be barred from running for another term when the election takes place next year.
Meanwhile, the three other contenders, Romania's Dacian Ciolos, the Democratic Republic of Congo's Juliana Lumumba and Mauritania's Coumba Ba, will retain their eligibility to compete for the position.
The agreement also allows additional candidates to join the leadership race ahead of the rescheduled vote.
The election was initially planned for Monday, with the aim of appointing a secretary-general to serve during the 2027-2030 term.
Disputes over leadership succession
The decision to delay the vote came after member states failed to reach consensus on the process for selecting the organization's next leader. Discussions extended several hours beyond the planned schedule, disrupting the summit's proceedings as negotiations continued.
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