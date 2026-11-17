MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Indian equity benchmarks moved higher in early trading on November 17, supported by easing crude oil prices and strong foreign portfolio investment, even as weakness across other Asian markets reflected growing caution around technology stocks.

The Nifty 50 gained 0.19% to 25,338.70, while the BSE Sensex advanced 0.19% to 82,261.31 by 9:42 a.m. IST, according to Reuters. The gains followed a positive session on Monday, when the Nifty closed at 25,291.10 and the Sensex finished at 82,104.79.

Foreign investment supports domestic equities

Foreign portfolio investors have returned to Indian equities in substantial numbers during November. Their net inflows reached approximately $9.53 billion, helping the benchmark indices gain around 10% during the month.

The investment trend is notable because international markets have faced renewed volatility. Technology and semiconductor stocks have experienced selling pressure as investors reassess the outlook for artificial intelligence-related companies and await Nvidia's quarterly results.

The inflows suggest that some international investors are reallocating capital toward Indian equities amid changing global market conditions. However, sustained inflows will depend on domestic economic performance, corporate earnings and the broader interest-rate environment.

Lower crude prices provide additional support

Brent crude fell to approximately $91.70 per barrel amid expectations of a supply surplus as exports from the Middle East recover. Lower oil prices can benefit India because the country relies heavily on imported crude.

Oil marketing companies, including Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil, recorded gains during the morning session. Tyre manufacturers such as MRF, JK Tyre and CEAT also advanced, while paint companies received support from the prospect of lower input costs.

Twelve of the 16 major sectors tracked in the Reuters report were trading higher. Small-cap and mid-cap indices gained approximately 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

What investors will monitor

The divergence between Indian equities and other Asian markets remains an important development. While lower energy prices and foreign inflows are supporting domestic sentiment, uncertainty around US technology stocks and monetary policy could influence international capital allocation.

Investors will also monitor whether foreign investment remains consistent through the remainder of November and whether lower commodity prices translate into improved operating conditions for Indian businesses.