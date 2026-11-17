MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Adani New Industries Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has started manufacturing 91.2-metre onshore wind turbine blades at its integrated facility in Mundra, Gujarat. The development expands the company's domestic wind manufacturing capabilities and comes alongside certification of its 5-megawatt turbine platform.

The company announced the production milestone on November 16. The blades are designed for Adani Wind's MWL185-5.0 MW turbine, which has a rotor diameter of 185 metres and a hub height of 140 metres.

A larger platform for wind energy production

The 91.2-metre blades are described by the company as the longest onshore wind turbine blades manufactured in India. Their size is intended to help turbines capture wind across a larger swept area and support more consistent electricity generation under varying wind conditions.

The MWL185 platform has a rotor-swept area of approximately 26,600 square metres. This design is intended to improve the use of available wind resources and support higher capacity utilisation.

The Mundra facility previously manufactured blades measuring 78.6 metres and 80.5 metres. Moving to a 91.2-metre design represents a manufacturing expansion that requires more advanced materials, engineering precision and handling capabilities.

Certification clears the way for serial production

Adani Wind has also received certification from Germany-based WindGuard Certification GmbH for its MWL185-5.0 MW turbine platform.

The certification is an important step because it enables the company to move toward serial production. It also provides an independent assessment of the turbine platform against the relevant certification requirements.

The development is part of a broader effort to strengthen India's domestic renewable energy supply chain. Large wind turbine components require specialised engineering and manufacturing infrastructure, and domestic production can reduce dependence on imported equipment.

Industry implications

India's renewable energy expansion has created demand for larger turbines, improved efficiency and a stronger domestic manufacturing base. Manufacturers capable of producing advanced blades and turbine systems may become increasingly relevant as wind capacity projects move forward.

For Adani Enterprises, the milestone adds another manufacturing capability to its portfolio. The commercial significance will depend on production volumes, project orders, manufacturing costs and the company's ability to scale deliveries.

The next stage will be the transition from initial production to wider deployment of the certified turbine platform.