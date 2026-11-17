Expanded Services Bring Reliable Home Improvement Solutions to More Southwest Idaho Communities

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Meridian, Idaho, November 17, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Empire Renovations is expanding its professional home improvement services across Southwest Idaho, providing property owners with dependable painting and roofing solutions for residential projects. With services available in communities including Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Meridian, Nampa, and Kuna, the company supports homeowners seeking to improve, maintain, and protect their properties.







“We are continuing to build our presence across Southwest Idaho while maintaining a strong focus on quality workmanship and customer service. We want homeowners to have a reliable option when they are ready to improve, maintain, or update their properties.” Spokesperson at Empire Renovations

The company's expanded service offering brings painting and roofing expertise together under one provider. Its roofing services address a range of property needs, from repairs and maintenance to installation and full replacement. This allows homeowners to seek professional assistance when roofing materials show signs of wear, damage, or age.

“Homeowners want their properties to look well maintained while also having the protection they need from a dependable roof,” said a spokesperson for Empire Renovations.“By providing both painting and roofing services, we can help customers address important exterior improvement projects through one experienced company.”

Empire Renovations provides roofing solutions for residential properties throughout its service area. Roof repair can help address localized problems, while replacement may be appropriate when a roof has reached the end of its useful life or has sustained more extensive damage. The company also provides roof installation services for new construction and projects requiring a new roofing system.

Painting remains another key part of the company's home improvement services. Professional interior and exterior painting can refresh the appearance of a property while providing a finished surface designed for everyday use and changing weather conditions. Empire Renovations serves homeowners looking for professional painters and painting services in communities throughout Southwest Idaho.

“Our goal is to make home improvement projects easier for property owners by offering practical services that address both appearance and protection,” the spokesperson added.“Every property has different needs, so we focus on understanding the work involved and providing a professional approach from the initial project through completion.”

The company's presence across multiple Southwest Idaho communities enables Empire Renovations to serve homeowners in established neighborhoods as well as growing residential areas. Its combination of painting and roofing services gives customers access to solutions for some of the most common exterior improvement and maintenance needs.

For homeowners considering a roof repair, roof replacement, new installation, or professional painting project, Empire Renovations provides services designed to support residential property improvements throughout the region.

About Empire Renovations

Empire Renovations provides professional painting and roofing services for residential properties across Southwest Idaho. The company serves communities including Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Meridian, Nampa, and Kuna, offering roofing repairs, replacements, and installations along with professional painting services. Empire Renovations is focused on helping homeowners maintain, protect, and improve their properties through dependable workmanship and responsive service.

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