Kahana Spurns Netanyahu, Smotrich Offer in Knesset Speaker Race
(MENAFN) Knesset speaker candidate Matan Kahana on Monday turned down an offer of backing from caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, whose terms would have barred Arab-party lawmakers from serving as deputy speakers.
Parliament votes Tuesday on a successor to Likud Speaker Amir Ohana. Kahana, a lawmaker with the Yashar party, is projected to secure 67 votes in the 120-seat chamber, 19 of them from Arab lawmakers.
Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, announced the offer in a letter on the US social media platform X. He said it would give Kahana “broad Zionist support that crosses political divides.” Netanyahu’s Likud party said in a statement that the offer came from both leaders jointly.
Smotrich called on Kahana to state publicly that he would hold the post only until a new government takes shape, and to promise to step down if the incoming government wanted someone else. He also insisted that Kahana exclude deputy speakers drawn from electoral lists that “do not designate Hamas as a terrorist organization,” a condition targeting the Arab parties Ra’am and the Joint List.
Kahana hit back in a statement: “I reject your demand, which runs counter to the principles of responsible public service, and call on you to respect the democratic process and its outcome.”
He asked why he should be expected to ignore a community making up 21% of Israel’s population, along with parliamentary factions that Netanyahu and Smotrich had worked with in the past. Kahana conceded that a future government could move to replace him, and vowed to turn the Knesset into a forum for “respectful and substantive dialogue” that represents the will of all Israeli citizens.
Earlier Monday, the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee put forward nine temporary deputy speakers, among them Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List and Walid Taha of Ra’am. The full Knesset must approve the nominations.
Likud had pushed to postpone the speaker vote until a new government was in place. Israeli and Arab opposition parties demanded the vote in a letter signed by more than 61 lawmakers.
President Isaac Herzog tasked Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot has 28 days to do so, with a possible extension of up to 14 days.
Parliament votes Tuesday on a successor to Likud Speaker Amir Ohana. Kahana, a lawmaker with the Yashar party, is projected to secure 67 votes in the 120-seat chamber, 19 of them from Arab lawmakers.
Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionism party, announced the offer in a letter on the US social media platform X. He said it would give Kahana “broad Zionist support that crosses political divides.” Netanyahu’s Likud party said in a statement that the offer came from both leaders jointly.
Smotrich called on Kahana to state publicly that he would hold the post only until a new government takes shape, and to promise to step down if the incoming government wanted someone else. He also insisted that Kahana exclude deputy speakers drawn from electoral lists that “do not designate Hamas as a terrorist organization,” a condition targeting the Arab parties Ra’am and the Joint List.
Kahana hit back in a statement: “I reject your demand, which runs counter to the principles of responsible public service, and call on you to respect the democratic process and its outcome.”
He asked why he should be expected to ignore a community making up 21% of Israel’s population, along with parliamentary factions that Netanyahu and Smotrich had worked with in the past. Kahana conceded that a future government could move to replace him, and vowed to turn the Knesset into a forum for “respectful and substantive dialogue” that represents the will of all Israeli citizens.
Earlier Monday, the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee put forward nine temporary deputy speakers, among them Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List and Walid Taha of Ra’am. The full Knesset must approve the nominations.
Likud had pushed to postpone the speaker vote until a new government was in place. Israeli and Arab opposition parties demanded the vote in a letter signed by more than 61 lawmakers.
President Isaac Herzog tasked Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government on Nov. 8. Eisenkot has 28 days to do so, with a possible extension of up to 14 days.
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