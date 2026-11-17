Israeli Military Declares Palestinian Village Off-Limits to Visitors
(MENAFN) Israeli forces designated a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank as a “closed military zone” on Monday, compelling a visiting European delegation to leave the area. During the visit, EU representative Andreas Fiedler urged an end to violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinian residents.
Fiedler, who represents the European Union in occupied East Jerusalem, made the remarks during a visit to Khirbet Umm al-Khair in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, where he spoke to Anadolu.
The military order required the European delegation, along with Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin, to withdraw from the village.
The Hebron Governorate had arranged media coverage of the visit, which aimed to examine living conditions in the community following an increase in attacks by Israeli occupiers and military forces.
“Settler (occupier) violence in the West Bank must stop,” Fiedler said.
“Israel must hold settlers involved in violence against Palestinians accountable,” he added.
He highlighted that the European Union had already introduced sanctions targeting Israeli occupiers accused of committing acts of violence against Palestinians.
Fiedler further stressed that Israeli settlements were “illegal under international law.”
He reaffirmed the EU's commitment to assisting Palestinian communities in the region, saying the bloc would continue providing support “for a better life for their residents.”
Fiedler, who represents the European Union in occupied East Jerusalem, made the remarks during a visit to Khirbet Umm al-Khair in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, where he spoke to Anadolu.
The military order required the European delegation, along with Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin, to withdraw from the village.
The Hebron Governorate had arranged media coverage of the visit, which aimed to examine living conditions in the community following an increase in attacks by Israeli occupiers and military forces.
“Settler (occupier) violence in the West Bank must stop,” Fiedler said.
“Israel must hold settlers involved in violence against Palestinians accountable,” he added.
He highlighted that the European Union had already introduced sanctions targeting Israeli occupiers accused of committing acts of violence against Palestinians.
Fiedler further stressed that Israeli settlements were “illegal under international law.”
He reaffirmed the EU's commitment to assisting Palestinian communities in the region, saying the bloc would continue providing support “for a better life for their residents.”
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