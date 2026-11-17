Moscow Airports Suspend Flights Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks
(MENAFN) Three airports serving the Russian capital suspended aircraft arrivals and departures on Monday following reported Ukrainian drone attacks, according to Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).
The temporary restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, the agency announced in a statement.
Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that air defense systems had intercepted more than 50 drones approaching the capital.
He added that emergency response teams had been deployed to locations where debris from the intercepted drones had fallen.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that its air defense forces had destroyed nearly 2,100 unmanned aerial vehicles within 24 hours. The ministry also reported intercepting seven guided aerial bombs and four Flamingo missiles.
According to figures released by the ministry, the reported drone interceptions represented the largest such wave recorded so far.
The reported total surpassed the previous 24-hour record of 1,951 drones, which was announced on September 20.
The temporary restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, the agency announced in a statement.
Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that air defense systems had intercepted more than 50 drones approaching the capital.
He added that emergency response teams had been deployed to locations where debris from the intercepted drones had fallen.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that its air defense forces had destroyed nearly 2,100 unmanned aerial vehicles within 24 hours. The ministry also reported intercepting seven guided aerial bombs and four Flamingo missiles.
According to figures released by the ministry, the reported drone interceptions represented the largest such wave recorded so far.
The reported total surpassed the previous 24-hour record of 1,951 drones, which was announced on September 20.
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