UN Chief Calls for Binding International Rules on Autonomous Weapons
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for countries to begin negotiations toward a legally enforceable framework governing autonomous weapons, as an international conference reviewing existing arms control agreements commenced in Geneva.
Speaking at the seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, Guterres highlighted the increasing humanitarian, legal, ethical and security risks associated with the development of advanced military technologies.
He called on participating nations to agree on "clear prohibitions and restrictions" governing the development and deployment of autonomous weapon systems.
"New technologies, including autonomous weapon systems, present new humanitarian, legal, ethical and security challenges," Guterres said.
"I urge you to seize this moment. Take action to prevent the use and spread of these merciless weapons," he added.
Meanwhile, conference President Julien Thoni pointed to the rapid evolution of military technology and changing warfare tactics, warning that these developments were creating challenges of unprecedented scale for the international community.
"The international community expects of this conference that it act upon what has been achieved by charting a clear and ambitious course for addressing lethal autonomous weapons systems," Thoni said.
Speaking at the seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, Guterres highlighted the increasing humanitarian, legal, ethical and security risks associated with the development of advanced military technologies.
He called on participating nations to agree on "clear prohibitions and restrictions" governing the development and deployment of autonomous weapon systems.
"New technologies, including autonomous weapon systems, present new humanitarian, legal, ethical and security challenges," Guterres said.
"I urge you to seize this moment. Take action to prevent the use and spread of these merciless weapons," he added.
Meanwhile, conference President Julien Thoni pointed to the rapid evolution of military technology and changing warfare tactics, warning that these developments were creating challenges of unprecedented scale for the international community.
"The international community expects of this conference that it act upon what has been achieved by charting a clear and ambitious course for addressing lethal autonomous weapons systems," Thoni said.
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