EU Backs Syria Upgrade, Hits Russia With 140 New Listings
(MENAFN) European Union foreign ministers threw their weight behind an EU-Syria Association Agreement on Monday, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, signaling a significant step up in relations with Damascus.
“The EU seeks a major upgrade in its ties with Syria, and today ministers supported moving ahead with the EU-Syria Association Agreement,” Kaja Kallas told a news conference after a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.
Kallas said Syria’s transition is moving forward, but economic recovery, national reconciliation and the reintegration of refugees remain “challenging,” she said. The council and member states will now work through the technical and legal details to prepare the agreement for signing, she added.
“Syria needs investment and successful transition. The aim is to give Europe and Syria a framework for trade, political dialogue, and closer cooperation as soon as possible,” Kallas added.
In parallel, the EU will seek a new council mandate to negotiate a modernized agreement, she said, stressing that a stable Syria is in Europe’s interest.
On Iran, Kallas said the bloc has imposed “sweeping sanctions” on Tehran over its “nuclear program, severe human rights violations, and restrictions on freedom of navigation.”
“We are now preparing further sanctions,” she said.
She also said the EU and Gulf states share an interest in regional stability and a fully reopened Strait of Hormuz. On last month’s Israeli elections, she said the bloc is prepared to engage with Israel’s next government as efforts to form it continue.
Russia shows no sign of seeking peace, EU says
Kallas said she met Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha earlier Monday.
With Russia continuing to “escalate” its strikes on Ukraine, the EU is mobilizing 500 generators, 200 buses, emergency shelters, underwater energy cables and floating bridges “to strengthen Ukraine for the winter.”
“Sadly, there are still no signs of Moscow preparing for peace,” Kallas said, adding that the EU is stepping up pressure on Russia.
“Today, ministers approved 140 new listings. They target Russian refineries, banks, e-commerce, and companies in the Gulf and East Asia that also support Russia’s shadow fleet,” she said.
The bloc will unveil its 22nd sanctions package in the coming days, she reiterated. Ministers also discussed tightened visa policies and ways to bar Russian athletes from competing in sports events held in the EU.
On peace talks, Kallas characterized Russia’s demands as “maximalist,” arguing that Moscow aims to dismember Ukraine, push back NATO and secure a veto over European security.
“There can be no legal recognition of the occupied Ukrainian territories,” she said.
“The EU seeks a major upgrade in its ties with Syria, and today ministers supported moving ahead with the EU-Syria Association Agreement,” Kaja Kallas told a news conference after a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.
Kallas said Syria’s transition is moving forward, but economic recovery, national reconciliation and the reintegration of refugees remain “challenging,” she said. The council and member states will now work through the technical and legal details to prepare the agreement for signing, she added.
“Syria needs investment and successful transition. The aim is to give Europe and Syria a framework for trade, political dialogue, and closer cooperation as soon as possible,” Kallas added.
In parallel, the EU will seek a new council mandate to negotiate a modernized agreement, she said, stressing that a stable Syria is in Europe’s interest.
On Iran, Kallas said the bloc has imposed “sweeping sanctions” on Tehran over its “nuclear program, severe human rights violations, and restrictions on freedom of navigation.”
“We are now preparing further sanctions,” she said.
She also said the EU and Gulf states share an interest in regional stability and a fully reopened Strait of Hormuz. On last month’s Israeli elections, she said the bloc is prepared to engage with Israel’s next government as efforts to form it continue.
Russia shows no sign of seeking peace, EU says
Kallas said she met Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha earlier Monday.
With Russia continuing to “escalate” its strikes on Ukraine, the EU is mobilizing 500 generators, 200 buses, emergency shelters, underwater energy cables and floating bridges “to strengthen Ukraine for the winter.”
“Sadly, there are still no signs of Moscow preparing for peace,” Kallas said, adding that the EU is stepping up pressure on Russia.
“Today, ministers approved 140 new listings. They target Russian refineries, banks, e-commerce, and companies in the Gulf and East Asia that also support Russia’s shadow fleet,” she said.
The bloc will unveil its 22nd sanctions package in the coming days, she reiterated. Ministers also discussed tightened visa policies and ways to bar Russian athletes from competing in sports events held in the EU.
On peace talks, Kallas characterized Russia’s demands as “maximalist,” arguing that Moscow aims to dismember Ukraine, push back NATO and secure a veto over European security.
“There can be no legal recognition of the occupied Ukrainian territories,” she said.
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