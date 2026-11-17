Activists Disrupt German Arms Production Over Israel Exports
(MENAFN) More than 50 pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked access to a Diehl Defence ammunition manufacturing facility in eastern Germany early Monday, calling on Berlin to immediately suspend all weapons shipments to Israel.
The protesters gathered outside the Spreewerk Luebben plant, holding a sit-in that marked the beginning of a week-long campaign organized by Peacefully Against Genocide. The group is challenging Diehl Defence's business relationships with Israeli defense companies Elbit Systems and Rafael, which it opposes over their involvement in the arms industry.
"This protest is just the start of the protest week by Peacefully Against Genocide. In the next days we want to intensify our actions and take to the streets in front of more arms factories," the activists said in a statement.
The demonstrators criticized Germany's continued approval of military exports to Israel, arguing that the government maintains these shipments despite the ongoing war in Gaza.
"Our government continues to licence weapons exports to Israel and makes itself complicit in a genocide. We all have a duty to resist this!" the statement said.
The Spreewerk Luebben facility, which previously operated during the era of East Germany, became part of Diehl Defence and the Tauber Group following its acquisition in 2024.
Manufacturing activities resumed at the site in the summer of 2026, while the companies intend to increase production capacity by 2027, with a focus on artillery ammunition and rockets.
The protesters gathered outside the Spreewerk Luebben plant, holding a sit-in that marked the beginning of a week-long campaign organized by Peacefully Against Genocide. The group is challenging Diehl Defence's business relationships with Israeli defense companies Elbit Systems and Rafael, which it opposes over their involvement in the arms industry.
"This protest is just the start of the protest week by Peacefully Against Genocide. In the next days we want to intensify our actions and take to the streets in front of more arms factories," the activists said in a statement.
The demonstrators criticized Germany's continued approval of military exports to Israel, arguing that the government maintains these shipments despite the ongoing war in Gaza.
"Our government continues to licence weapons exports to Israel and makes itself complicit in a genocide. We all have a duty to resist this!" the statement said.
The Spreewerk Luebben facility, which previously operated during the era of East Germany, became part of Diehl Defence and the Tauber Group following its acquisition in 2024.
Manufacturing activities resumed at the site in the summer of 2026, while the companies intend to increase production capacity by 2027, with a focus on artillery ammunition and rockets.
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