China, Japan, South Korea Urge Stronger Regional Cooperation Amid Global Uncertainty
(MENAFN) China, Japan and South Korea called for closer regional cooperation to address growing geopolitical disruptions and their effects on economic and regional stability during the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Manila on Tuesday.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), warned that developments occurring thousands of miles away were affecting East and Southeast Asia, particularly through increasing food and energy costs. He highlighted how international economic shifts were directly impacting populations across the region.
In his opening remarks, Marcos stressed that the advantages of regional cooperation should be "tangible and reach our peoples with the same urgency," adding that the partnership could deliver "greater security today and confidence for tomorrow."
He described the ASEAN Plus Three framework as an important platform for establishing practical initiatives and financial mechanisms to protect regional economic stability.
"These are foundations we can build upon as conflict, supply disruptions, financial uncertainty, and natural disasters place new pressures on our economies," he said.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said cooperation through the framework could strengthen national independence and resilience. She identified opportunities to deepen joint efforts in disaster management and tackling organized crime, alongside existing cooperation in financial matters and food security.
Takaichi also reiterated Tokyo's support for ASEAN's central role and regional unity.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung observed that the global political and economic environment had become "more complex and uncertain" since the establishment of the ASEAN Plus Three framework nearly 30 years ago.
"At a time when conflicts and shocks occurring in one region are rapidly threatening everyone's daily lives, now is precisely the moment when the role of ASEAN Plus Three, which has consistently demonstrated its strength in times of crisis, will shine even brighter," he said.
Lee urged participating countries to improve their collective capacity to manage and recover from complicated crises while creating conditions for sustainable economic development.
Chinese Agriculture Minister Zhang Zhu also highlighted increasing geopolitical tensions, weakening global economic growth and overlapping risks, while describing East Asia's economic progress as "remarkable."
Despite these achievements, he noted that the region continued to encounter difficulties related to energy availability, food security and the reliability of supply chains.
"We Chinese believe that the flame runs high when everyone adds wood to the fire. The more difficulties we face, the more unity and coordination we need," he said.
Zhang further stressed that mutual confidence was essential to successful regional cooperation, encouraging countries to "contribute" to trust, peace and stability while taking on greater responsibilities instead of allowing geopolitical considerations to dominate their decisions.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), warned that developments occurring thousands of miles away were affecting East and Southeast Asia, particularly through increasing food and energy costs. He highlighted how international economic shifts were directly impacting populations across the region.
In his opening remarks, Marcos stressed that the advantages of regional cooperation should be "tangible and reach our peoples with the same urgency," adding that the partnership could deliver "greater security today and confidence for tomorrow."
He described the ASEAN Plus Three framework as an important platform for establishing practical initiatives and financial mechanisms to protect regional economic stability.
"These are foundations we can build upon as conflict, supply disruptions, financial uncertainty, and natural disasters place new pressures on our economies," he said.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said cooperation through the framework could strengthen national independence and resilience. She identified opportunities to deepen joint efforts in disaster management and tackling organized crime, alongside existing cooperation in financial matters and food security.
Takaichi also reiterated Tokyo's support for ASEAN's central role and regional unity.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung observed that the global political and economic environment had become "more complex and uncertain" since the establishment of the ASEAN Plus Three framework nearly 30 years ago.
"At a time when conflicts and shocks occurring in one region are rapidly threatening everyone's daily lives, now is precisely the moment when the role of ASEAN Plus Three, which has consistently demonstrated its strength in times of crisis, will shine even brighter," he said.
Lee urged participating countries to improve their collective capacity to manage and recover from complicated crises while creating conditions for sustainable economic development.
Chinese Agriculture Minister Zhang Zhu also highlighted increasing geopolitical tensions, weakening global economic growth and overlapping risks, while describing East Asia's economic progress as "remarkable."
Despite these achievements, he noted that the region continued to encounter difficulties related to energy availability, food security and the reliability of supply chains.
"We Chinese believe that the flame runs high when everyone adds wood to the fire. The more difficulties we face, the more unity and coordination we need," he said.
Zhang further stressed that mutual confidence was essential to successful regional cooperation, encouraging countries to "contribute" to trust, peace and stability while taking on greater responsibilities instead of allowing geopolitical considerations to dominate their decisions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment