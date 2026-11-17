By Alimat Aliyeva

A charity concert titled“Our Voice Is Your Voice, Humay!” has been held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The concert featured the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov, alongside People's Artist Azer Zeynalov and performers Taleh Yahyayev, Sarkhan Bunyadzadeh, Ismayil Zeynalov, Farid Zeynalov and Nihad Orujov.

The programme included musical compositions by Azerbaijani composers, offering audiences an evening dedicated to music, solidarity and charitable giving.

Bringing together prominent musicians and performers for a meaningful cause, the special concert provided an opportunity to enjoy Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage while highlighting the unifying power of music and the importance of compassion and helping others.

The event also demonstrated how music can bring people together and inspire a spirit of generosity and social responsibility.