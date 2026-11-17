MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Cherkasy region has endured a difficult 24 hours, with Russian air attacks. In Cherkasy district, the enemy launched eight missiles at Smila overnight. Industrial facilities

came under attack. A vocational education institution was also damaged, and windows were shattered in nearby residential buildings. Six people were injured in two waves of strikes. All six were hospitalized,” Taburets wrote.

He clarified that the injured were in moderate condition. All necessary services are working at the scene, and inspections of the affected area are ongoing.

Meanwhile, hourly power outage schedules have been temporarily suspended in Uman district following Russia's attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure the previous day. Energy workers are working to stabilize the situation.

Kyiv's above-ground infrastructure damaged in Russian attack, Green Line services suspended

“Additionally, air defense forces shot down three Russian UAVs over the region on November 16–17,” the regional governor said.

As reported, Russian forces launched nearly 40 attacks on the Cherkasy region over the past 24 hours.

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