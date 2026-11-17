Russian Missile Strike On Smila Damages Industrial Facilities, Injures Six
“Cherkasy region has endured a difficult 24 hours, with Russian air attacks. In Cherkasy district, the enemy launched eight missiles at Smila overnight. Industrial facilities
came under attack. A vocational education institution was also damaged, and windows were shattered in nearby residential buildings. Six people were injured in two waves of strikes. All six were hospitalized,” Taburets wrote.
He clarified that the injured were in moderate condition. All necessary services are working at the scene, and inspections of the affected area are ongoing.
Meanwhile, hourly power outage schedules have been temporarily suspended in Uman district following Russia's attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure the previous day. Energy workers are working to stabilize the situation.Read also: Kyiv metro 's above-ground infrastructure damaged in Russian attack, Green Line services suspended
“Additionally, air defense forces shot down three Russian UAVs over the region on November 16–17,” the regional governor said.
As reported, Russian forces launched nearly 40 attacks on the Cherkasy region over the past 24 hours.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment