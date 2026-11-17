Iran's Araghchi Lands in Muscat as Push to Revive Iran-US Deal Grows
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Omani capital on Monday for talks, as diplomacy intensifies to rescue the stalled understanding between Tehran and Washington.
Iran’s state media broadcast footage and published photos of Araghchi touching down in Muscat after leaving Islamabad, where he attended a session of the Economic Cooperation Organization. He is expected to meet his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, for discussions.
The trip comes as mediators work to revive the Iran-US understanding brokered by Pakistan after the military conflict that erupted with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
What the Islamabad memorandum promised
The 14-point Islamabad memorandum, reached in June, set out a framework for de-escalation. It covered arrangements for maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and an end to hostilities.
Why the deal remains stuck
Disputes over implementation and renewed military clashes have blocked a lasting settlement. Shipping through the strategic waterway remains subject to continuing restrictions.
Iran’s state media broadcast footage and published photos of Araghchi touching down in Muscat after leaving Islamabad, where he attended a session of the Economic Cooperation Organization. He is expected to meet his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, for discussions.
The trip comes as mediators work to revive the Iran-US understanding brokered by Pakistan after the military conflict that erupted with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.
What the Islamabad memorandum promised
The 14-point Islamabad memorandum, reached in June, set out a framework for de-escalation. It covered arrangements for maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and an end to hostilities.
Why the deal remains stuck
Disputes over implementation and renewed military clashes have blocked a lasting settlement. Shipping through the strategic waterway remains subject to continuing restrictions.
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