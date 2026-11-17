MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan Astronomical Society has invited astronomy and space enthusiasts to participate in a symbolic tribute to NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft by directing their mobile phone flashlights toward the sky after sunset on Tuesday.

The initiative comes as Voyager 1, currently approximately 25.9 billion kilometers from Earth, continues its historic journey through interstellar space.

Society President Dr. Ammar Sakaji said the initiative follows a global call attributed to NASA to mark the spacecraft's approach to a distance of one light-day from Earth, equivalent to the distance light travels through a vacuum in 24 hours.

Sakaji said the spacecraft is expected to reach the milestone on Wednesday at 1:16 p.m. Jordan time, describing it as an exceptional scientific achievement reflecting humanity's progress in space exploration.

Participants can join the tribute by pointing their phone flashlights toward the sky and sending flashes in Morse code spelling "VGR," an abbreviation of the spacecraft's name.

Sakaji stressed that the gesture is entirely symbolic and is not intended to establish actual communication with the spacecraft.

He explained that light from mobile phone flashlights cannot reach Voyager 1 at a detectable level due to the dispersion of light, atmospheric absorption and the vast distance separating the spacecraft from Earth. Voyager 1 also lacks instruments designed to receive such optical signals.

Launched on September 5, 1977, Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause, the outer boundary of the Sun's heliosphere, in 2012, becoming the first human-made spacecraft to enter interstellar space.

The spacecraft carries the Golden Record, a collection of sounds, images and messages representing the diversity of life and cultures on Earth, intended to convey a message from humanity into the depths of space.

Sakaji said the initiative aims to highlight a landmark achievement in space exploration, promote scientific awareness and encourage younger generations to take an interest in astronomy and space science.

He added that the tribute underscores the role of scientific discovery in transcending geographical and cultural boundaries and bringing people together through a shared pursuit of knowledge and exploration.

//Petra// RZ