MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University student Fawaz Jamal Al-Omari secured first place in the humanities research category at the 27th Arab Student Creativity Forum, hosted by Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan under the theme "Education and Training Amid Technological Advancement." Al-Omari received the award for his research paper titled "Generative Artificial Intelligence and Transformations in University Learning: An Analytical Study of Educational Opportunities and Ethical Challenges in the Era of Smart Education," supervised by Dr. Haifa Taisir Al-Baqai.

University President Dr. Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni said the achievement reflects the academic excellence of the university's students and its commitment to promoting scientific research, creativity and innovation.

He said the university continues to provide a supportive academic environment that strengthens students' research capabilities and encourages their participation in regional and international scientific events.

Al-Ajlouni noted that the winning research addresses the rapid technological transformations affecting higher education, particularly the educational opportunities presented by generative artificial intelligence and the ethical challenges associated with its growing use in universities.

Dr. Aziz Al-Rahamneh, the university's representative and a member of the Arab Council's Executive Committee, praised the achievement, emphasizing the importance of Arab student forums in showcasing research talent, strengthening academic cooperation and facilitating knowledge exchange among universities.

He added that participation in such forums helps foster a culture of research and innovation while encouraging students to examine contemporary issues, particularly the impact of artificial intelligence on higher education.

The winning study explores how generative AI is reshaping university learning, examining its potential educational benefits and the ethical considerations arising from the increasing adoption of digital technologies in academic institutions.

//Petra// RZ