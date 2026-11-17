MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) and the Jordanian Financial Leasing Companies Association signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to strengthen professional training, workforce development and financial literacy in Jordan's financial leasing sector.

The agreement, signed by IBS Director Dr. Riyad Al-Hindawi and Association Chairman Arafat Odeh Allah, aims to enhance employees' professional skills, promote knowledge exchange and expand cooperation between the two institutions.

Under the MoU, the two sides will identify training needs among association members and employees, develop specialized training programs and organize joint financial awareness and literacy initiatives tailored to the sector's requirements.

Al-Hindawi said the agreement reflects the institute's commitment to expanding partnerships with professional organizations across the financial sector and providing specialized training that addresses workforce development needs.

He added that cooperation with the association would help strengthen employees' competencies and support the development and sustainability of the financial leasing industry.

Odeh Allah emphasized the importance of leveraging the institute's training expertise to enhance professional skills and improve the sector's ability to respond to developments in the financial and banking environment.

He said investment in training and professional development is essential to improving operational efficiency, expressing hope that the agreement would translate into practical programs and activities benefiting financial leasing companies and their employees.

Established in 1971 at the initiative of the Central Bank of Jordan in cooperation with licensed banks and specialized lending institutions, the Institute of Banking Studies provides training and professional development programs in finance, banking, management and leadership.

The institute has been accredited by the US-based Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) since 2019, making it the only institution in Jordan to hold the accreditation.

The Jordanian Financial Leasing Companies Association, established in 2014, represents the sector's professional interests and works to strengthen cooperation and coordination among financial leasing companies operating in the Kingdom.

//Petra// RZ