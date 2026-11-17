Iran’s Qalibaf: No Calm in Region Until Lebanon War Ends
(MENAFN) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Monday that stability will not return to the Middle East unless Israel’s war on Lebanon ends and Beirut regains sovereignty over all its territory.
“From our perspective, calm cannot return to the region without ending the war in Lebanon and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty over all its territory,” Qalibaf said in a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, according to a statement from Berri’s office. The two discussed international developments and bilateral relations.
Qalibaf added that Tehran is giving particular attention to Lebanon as it presses its demands in negotiations with Washington.
Berri demands Israeli withdrawal
Berri stressed that Israeli forces must pull out of Lebanese territory, pointing to UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The council adopted the measure unanimously in 2006. It called for an end to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and for Israeli forces to withdraw as Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers deploy in the south.
Attacks persist despite June pact
Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have continued since March, even after a US-mediated framework pact was reached in June. The pact lays out a phased Israeli withdrawal, with the Lebanese army taking over security responsibility in designated areas. Israeli forces still occupy parts of southern Lebanon.
Wider war backdrop
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. An April ceasefire halted the fighting, but hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict stalled.
“From our perspective, calm cannot return to the region without ending the war in Lebanon and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty over all its territory,” Qalibaf said in a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, according to a statement from Berri’s office. The two discussed international developments and bilateral relations.
Qalibaf added that Tehran is giving particular attention to Lebanon as it presses its demands in negotiations with Washington.
Berri demands Israeli withdrawal
Berri stressed that Israeli forces must pull out of Lebanese territory, pointing to UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The council adopted the measure unanimously in 2006. It called for an end to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and for Israeli forces to withdraw as Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers deploy in the south.
Attacks persist despite June pact
Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have continued since March, even after a US-mediated framework pact was reached in June. The pact lays out a phased Israeli withdrawal, with the Lebanese army taking over security responsibility in designated areas. Israeli forces still occupy parts of southern Lebanon.
Wider war backdrop
The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. An April ceasefire halted the fighting, but hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict stalled.
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