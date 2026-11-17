Iran Reports Drone Strike on US Radar Installation in Bahrain
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Tuesday that it had launched a drone attack against a US military radar installation at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, describing the operation as retaliation for what it called repeated American violations of Iranian airspace.
In a statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the IRGC said its combat drones carried out “a precision operation” early Tuesday, targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Bahraini military facility.
The force claimed the operation was prompted by repeated incursions into Iranian airspace by American military drones.
It cautioned that further violations of Iran's airspace, as well as the use of military installations across the region to launch attacks against Iranian territory, “will not go unanswered.” The IRGC also warned that US military commanders would bear responsibility for any resulting consequences.
Neither Washington nor Manama immediately confirmed the reported attack or provided information about possible damage.
The announcement followed a security warning issued by Bahrain's Interior Ministry, which alerted residents to a potential threat and advised them to remain calm, take shelter and monitor official announcements.
The IRGC had previously announced Sunday that it launched six drones against a US air defense radar installation at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain.
Bahrain's military, meanwhile, said its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed multiple Iranian aerial attacks before they could reach their intended targets.
On Friday, the Iranian force also reported striking an American early-warning radar facility in Bahrain. However, US Central Command dismissed the claim, stating that American forces had intercepted and destroyed two Iranian attack drones without causing injuries or material damage.
Separately, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned Tuesday that Tehran would retaliate if Washington or Israel attacked civilian infrastructure in Iran. He also rejected the argument that civilian facilities could be classified as military assets simply because they were located near military installations.
Responding to a report published by The New York Times on the US social media platform X, Qalibaf criticized suggestions that certain Iranian dams could have military applications alongside their civilian functions.
"Prepping the next round on civilian infra, their 'experts' tell NYT: 'dams near Iran's missile sites are dual-use,'" he wrote.
"Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly," he added.
The newspaper reported Monday that specialists in water infrastructure and military affairs had identified geographical overlaps between parts of Iran's extensive dam network and locations targeted in US and Israeli attacks on suspected underground missile facilities.
According to the report, certain water infrastructure developments may have been designed partly to serve military installations, although it emphasized that evidence establishing a direct connection remained speculative.
The report also acknowledged that many of these dams perform critical civilian functions, including supplying drinking water, supporting agricultural irrigation and generating electricity.
In a statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the IRGC said its combat drones carried out “a precision operation” early Tuesday, targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Bahraini military facility.
The force claimed the operation was prompted by repeated incursions into Iranian airspace by American military drones.
It cautioned that further violations of Iran's airspace, as well as the use of military installations across the region to launch attacks against Iranian territory, “will not go unanswered.” The IRGC also warned that US military commanders would bear responsibility for any resulting consequences.
Neither Washington nor Manama immediately confirmed the reported attack or provided information about possible damage.
The announcement followed a security warning issued by Bahrain's Interior Ministry, which alerted residents to a potential threat and advised them to remain calm, take shelter and monitor official announcements.
The IRGC had previously announced Sunday that it launched six drones against a US air defense radar installation at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain.
Bahrain's military, meanwhile, said its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed multiple Iranian aerial attacks before they could reach their intended targets.
On Friday, the Iranian force also reported striking an American early-warning radar facility in Bahrain. However, US Central Command dismissed the claim, stating that American forces had intercepted and destroyed two Iranian attack drones without causing injuries or material damage.
Separately, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned Tuesday that Tehran would retaliate if Washington or Israel attacked civilian infrastructure in Iran. He also rejected the argument that civilian facilities could be classified as military assets simply because they were located near military installations.
Responding to a report published by The New York Times on the US social media platform X, Qalibaf criticized suggestions that certain Iranian dams could have military applications alongside their civilian functions.
"Prepping the next round on civilian infra, their 'experts' tell NYT: 'dams near Iran's missile sites are dual-use,'" he wrote.
"Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly," he added.
The newspaper reported Monday that specialists in water infrastructure and military affairs had identified geographical overlaps between parts of Iran's extensive dam network and locations targeted in US and Israeli attacks on suspected underground missile facilities.
According to the report, certain water infrastructure developments may have been designed partly to serve military installations, although it emphasized that evidence establishing a direct connection remained speculative.
The report also acknowledged that many of these dams perform critical civilian functions, including supplying drinking water, supporting agricultural irrigation and generating electricity.
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