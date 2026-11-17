MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan is seeking to broaden practical cooperation with the European External Action Service (EEAS) across areas of mutual interest, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported today.

According to the ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation with Audronė Perkauskienė, Acting Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service (EEAS), in Brussels on November 16, 2026.

The sides exchanged views on current issues on the Kyrgyzstan-EU agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular dialogue in various formats and further developing the partnership between the two sides.

“The sides exchanged views on current issues on the Kyrgyzstan–EU agenda. Particular attention was paid to prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding practical engagement in areas of mutual interest,” the report said.

For reference, the European External Action Service (EEAS) is the European Union's diplomatic service, established in 2011 to coordinate and implement the bloc's common foreign and security policy. Operating under the political guidance of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, it manages diplomatic relations with non-EU countries and coordinates the work of EU diplomatic missions worldwide. Its responsibilities include political dialogue, security cooperation, international partnerships and the promotion of regional stability.

Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EU, in which the EEAS plays a central diplomatic role, has developed since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1991. The Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which entered into force in 1999, provided the initial framework for political dialogue and sectoral engagement. On June 25, 2024, the sides signed an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, expanding the framework to cover trade, energy, sustainable connectivity, security, environmental protection and human rights. The European Parliament approved the agreement in September 2025, while the ratification process by the parties remains ongoing.

The EEAS also coordinates the EU's diplomatic engagement with Kyrgyzstan through its Delegation in Bishkek and regular contacts with the country's foreign ministry. Beyond political consultations, the broader EU-Kyrgyz partnership includes support for governance and digital transformation, education, water management and a green economy. Under the EU's 2021-2027 cooperation programme, €98 million was allocated for Kyrgyzstan, while regional initiatives cover border security, transport connectivity, energy sustainability and climate-related issues.