MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United Kingdom is ready to support the development of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, including through export financing of up to 5 billion pounds, the ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, Duncan Norman, said during a press conference in Baku, in response to a question from Trend.

According to him, a significant share of the UK's own energy now comes from renewable sources, and the country is keen to help others develop their renewable energy industries.

As an example of British innovation in solar energy, Norman cited BP's major solar plant project in Azerbaijan.

He also highlighted opportunities for cooperation on interconnectors, which allow electricity to be transmitted over long distances.

"We are actively working together on that at the moment, and I hope there will be some good news in the coming weeks," the ambassador said.

Norman also noted that the UK offers export credit financing with a total capacity of up to 5 billion pounds.

"There are opportunities for companies to make use of that financing where there is a British component in an export, for example. That is something we are also working on, and it is absolutely available for green projects," he added.