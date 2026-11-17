MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have launched a $10 million climate project aimed at strengthening agricultural climate services, expanding access to agroclimatic data and improving the resilience of food systems to climate change at a joint event organized by the committee's Project Office and IFAD on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye on Tuesday, November 17.

According to Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the initiative is financed through a $10 million grant from the Adaptation Fund and focuses on improving the country's capacity to provide climate-related information and services to the agricultural sector.

Under the project, 20 automated agrometeorological stations will be installed, an agroclimatic monitoring system will be developed, and the laboratory of Uzbekistan's Agency for Hydrometeorological Service will be modernized.

The project is expected to improve farmers' access to timely climate information, support more informed agricultural decision-making and strengthen the resilience of Uzbekistan's food systems to climate-related risks.

It also aims to contribute to the development of climate-resilient agriculture and improve the country's capacity to monitor and respond to changing weather and climate conditions.

The 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026, bringing together governments, international organizations, businesses and civil society representatives to discuss global climate action. The conference provides a platform for negotiations on climate finance, emissions reduction, adaptation and international cooperation under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.