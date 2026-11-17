MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Previews innovations in robots, accessories and covers, designed to meet the needs of every pool and pool-owner

LYON, France, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maytronics today previewed its 2027 line-up of Dolphin pool cleaning products at Piscine Global. The portfolio includes the new DualPowerTM Hybrid Kit, which converts corded robots to cordless and vice versa; the second generation of its breakthrough Dolphin EONTM range of pool cleaning robots; and ClearPodTM, an innovative solution for visibly clearer pool water.

The portfolio addresses real pool-owner needs: thorough cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas, easier maintenance and greater versatility. The entire line-up will be demonstrated at Eurexpo Lyon, stands 4C42 and 4C36.

DualPowerTM Hybrid Kit gives owners freedom of choice

The Dolphin DualPowerTM Hybrid Kit is a new solution that enables compatible Dolphin EON 100 and Dolphin EON 120d robots to operate in either cordless or corded mode. Owners can enjoy cordless convenience for everyday cleaning, then choose corded operation for extended sessions, back-to-back cycles and scheduled cleaning without battery-runtime limitations. Quick, straightforward installation makes this flexibility accessible while retaining the familiar Dolphin cleaning experience.

Dolphin EON TM 2027 enhances cleaning in hard-to-reach spots

The second-generation Dolphin EON 100 and Dolphin EON 120d build on the 2026 models' intelligent whole-pool coverage promise, with improved cleaning performance:



The 2026 Dolphin EONTM was the first pool cleaning robot to scrub sun ledges in water as shallow as 20 cm (8 inches). The 2027 Dolphin EONTM now offers a dedicated sun ledge mode so pool owners can perform targeted cleans in this hard-to-reach area.

Enhanced climbing and turning abilities give the Dolphin EONTM even better access to walls, waterlines, coves and steps, where it cleans thoroughly rather than brushing debris onto the pool floor. Extended cycle times: Optimized battery management allows for longer cleaning cycles, up to 3h and 4h.



The Dolphin EONTM line's AI-Adjusted Navigation ensures no area is missed, while smart sequencing eliminates unnecessary cleaning. The 2027 Dolphin EON 120d features the popular DebrisLockTM technology launched last year. Its closed filtration chamber collects and compresses debris, helping retain it inside the robot. An integrated backwash system cleans the filter, reducing the need for manual filter cleaning and direct contact with collected debris. By addressing both debris retention and filter maintenance, DebrisLockTM combines cleaning performance with a simpler ownership experience.

ClearPod TM brings a simple addition to the cleaning routine

ClearPodTM is a mineral-based water-clarity cartridge that easily snaps into compatible Dolphin robots without the help of tools. Its porous ceramic media supports the physical filtration of fine particles during each cleaning cycle, helping improve the visual clarity of the water.

ClearPodTM works as part of the robot's existing cleaning routine, with no separate activation step. It offers a simple way to enhance pool maintenance without adding a complicated routine. ClearPodTM complements regular filtration and water treatment; it does not replace them.

Dolphin SkimmiTM cleans the water's surface, powered by the sun

The Dolphin SkimmiTM 300 glides across the pool with agility, avoiding cords, hoses, and walls to reach every corner where debris collects. With smart solar charging, it finds the sunniest spot to recharge, requiring no plugs, downtime, or retrieval. Patented obstacle avoidance and edge-detection ensure 99% coverage while cleaning up to twice as fast as the competition.

Automatic pool covers combine design and everyday convenience

Maytronics will present its range of automatic pool covers, combining modular design, customization and ease of use. Designed to integrate into different pool environments, these solutions allow owners to choose a configuration and finish suited to their outdoor space. The range includes battery-powered options, offering additional flexibility to meet different installation needs.

For pool professionals, this modular and customizable approach provides scope to tailor each project to the customer's requirements, balancing the appearance of the installation with practical everyday operation.

New brand identity: Dolphin evolves while its difference endures

Maytronics is also unveiling a new identity for the Dolphin brand. The new identity builds on more than 40 years of pool-cleaning expertise while giving fresh expression to the Dolphin Difference through three pillars: Best Performance, Legacy of Trust and Built to Last. Each pillar connects product development with the qualities pool owners and professionals expect from Dolphin: cleaning performance, confidence in the brand, and lasting product quality backed by service and support.

“For four decades, pool owners around the world have relied on Dolphin products - and our community of trusted dealers - to help keep their pools safe and clean,” said Rafi Benami, CEO, at Maytronics LTD.“In 2027 we're reinforcing the Dolphin difference with a commitment to innovation that meets real pool-owner needs, no matter when, where, or how they like to enjoy their pool.”

Further details, including pricing and availability for all products will be announced in early 2027.

About Maytronics

Founded in 1983, Maytronics has established itself as a global leader in the pool industry. The company operates through five subsidiaries in the US, France, Germany, Spain, and Australia, and collaborates with over 100 distributors across more than 65 countries to provide comprehensive customer support. Serving millions of customers worldwide, Maytronics consistently sets industry standards for innovation and customer satisfaction, delivering exceptional experiences through cutting-edge technology.

For more information visit the Maytronics Piscine Global Europe site.









Maytronics at Piscine Global 2026

Hall 4 – Stands 4C36 and 4C42

Eurexpo Lyon – 17–20 November 2026

Media Contact

Meghana Patnana

Firebrand Communications for Maytronics

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