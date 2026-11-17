MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Space applications mix software of different criticality levels. LYNX MOSA.ic gives each its own isolated partition, and now Karvel flight software runs in one of them

BREMEN, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Software, a global technology company with more than 25 years in the space industry, and Lynx, a leader in safe and secure software platforms for mission-critical edge systems, today announced the availability of its Karvel on-board software platform and SDK for spacecraft on LYNX MOSA.ic, the safe and secure operating execution platform from Lynx Software Technologies.

Spacecraft teams are consolidating onboard computers, mixing flight software, payload processing and Linux workloads on one processor. The challenge is keeping flight software protected from everything else on the chip. With Karvel on MOSA.ic, flight software runs in its own partition on the LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor, so other workloads on the same processor cannot disturb it.

Karvel is a modular platform, and its SDK lets spacecraft teams build, verify and qualify mission software without starting from scratch. Karvel has reached TRL-9 and is flight proven aboard the ATHENE-1 satellite, running across multiple onboard systems of the SeRANIS mission. The MOSA.ic port gives Karvel users a new deployment paradigm on commercial avionics certified software platform and gives Lynx customers a ready flight software platform and SDK on MOSA.ic.

“Spacecraft teams keep asking whether they can run Karvel next to Linux or other workloads without giving up isolation. Karvel on LYNX MOSA.ic gives them that option, on a separation kernel built for the job. We are showing it live at Space Tech Expo Europe.” -- Rodrigo Pascoal, Business Development Director, Critical Software

“Space programs want to consolidate onboard computing without putting flight software at risk. Karvel brings a flight-proven platform to MOSA.ic, and MOSA.ic keeps it isolated from everything else on the processor. Working with Critical Software is a natural fit, given their role in our AI Deployment Gap initiative.” -- Nico Sfingopoulos, Vice President of Sales, EMEA & APAC, Lynx

The announcement builds on the companies' wider collaboration. Critical Software is a founding signatory of the AI Deployment Gap initiative convened by Lynx and a go-to-market partner of Lynx, supporting Lynx customers on their path to mission success. Karvel runs on the same MOSA.ic foundation that underpins LYNX MOSA.ic.AI, Lynx's platform for deploying deterministic AI at the mission-critical edge. As missions add onboard autonomy, teams can plan flight software and AI-enabled workloads around one architecture.

Visitors to Space Tech Expo Europe (Bremen, 17 to 19 November 2026) can meet Critical Software at AED Portugal's booth, stand C09.

More information: karvel.space and Lynx. For more information about the AI Gap Initiative, an industry initiative to help make AI deployable, trusted, and sustainable in real-world mission-critical systems visit:

About Critical Software

Since 1998, Critical Software has been building software and systems for safety-, mission- and business-critical applications across the world's most demanding industries. Space is where it all started: its first client was NASA, and in more than 25 years in the sector it has completed over 30 missions. That experience is behind Karvel, its modular on-board software platform and SDK for spacecraft. More at karvel.space.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies delivers a safe, secure, and modular software platform for edge computing in aerospace, defense, industrial, and autonomous mission-critical systems. Purpose-built for real-time, mixed-criticality environments, Lynx enables CPU- and GPU-based workloads, including AI, to coexist without interference on a single mission computer. Its MOSA-aligned architecture reduces certification scope, accelerates deployment, and sustains systems across 10- to 30-year lifecycles. Backed by decades of proven deployment on the world's most demanding programs, Lynx enables engineers to build, certify, and deploy advanced mission-critical and AI-enabled applications across highly regulated industries. Visit to learn more.

Lynx and MOSA.ic product names are trademarks of Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. Other brand or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective holders.

CONTACT: Media contacts Critical Software Sérgio Ferreira... +351914230037 Lynx BOCA Marketing and PR Agency...