MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New underground connection supports long-term power capacity for the continued growth of Digital Realty's Frankfurt campus

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR ), the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced that its dedicated 110 kV power connection to Digital Park Fechenheim in Frankfurt is now operational. The fully underground connection runs approximately 16 kilometers from the Karben substation to the campus and is designed to provide up to 300 MVA of grid connection capacity.

Owned by Digital Realty, the connection took around 20 months to build and commission and represents a triple-digit million-euro investment in a dedicated high-voltage backbone for the continued buildout of Digital Park Fechenheim. Within the city of Frankfurt, more than 70 percent of the route was built using trenchless methods, which helped limit the impact on traffic, residents, and the surrounding environment during construction.

“Access to power has become one of the defining factors for digital infrastructure in Frankfurt,” said Volker Ludwig, Managing Director Central Europe, Digital Realty.“We chose to invest in our own connection to support the continued development of Digital Park Fechenheim. This gives us greater visibility as we plan the campus' growth and support our customers as their requirements evolve. It also demonstrates our long-term commitment to Frankfurt as one of Europe's most important digital hubs.”

With the connection in place, Digital Park Fechenheim can continue to expand. At full build-out, the campus is planned to comprise 11 data centers with up to 200 MW of IT capacity. Three are already in operation, and the fourth is scheduled to go live in 2027. Digital Park Fechenheim is part of PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the company's development plans and strategy, expected development and completion dates, future expansion and growth of Digital Park Fechenheim, anticipated power capacity and availability, and customer demand for the company's products and services. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, please see the company's reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.