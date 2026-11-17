

DPTX8743 is a potential first-in-class small molecule modulator of MYC condensates, targeting one of cancer's most important and historically undruggable drivers

Cancer Research UK's Centre for Drug Development has agreed to fund, sponsor, and execute CTA-enabling studies and a Phase 1/2a clinical trial; Dewpoint retains all rights to DPTX8743 Collaboration aims to evaluate safety and establish clinical proof of concept for DPTX8743 across MYC-driven cancers with high unmet need



LONDON and BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Research UK and Dewpoint Therapeutics today announced a collaboration and licence agreement to advance DPTX8743, a potential first-in-class small molecule modulator of MYC condensates, into clinical development.

Under the agreement, Cancer Research UK's Centre for Drug Development (CDD) is responsible for funding, sponsoring and executing a first-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial of DPTX8743, including Clinical Trial Application (CTA)-enabling studies. Dewpoint retains all rights to DPTX8743 and has the right to license the results and intellectual property arising from the collaboration, with Cancer Research UK eligible to receive downstream milestone payments and royalties. Cancer Research Horizons, Cancer Research UK's innovation arm, will manage the commercial relationship between Cancer Research UK and Dewpoint.

The collaboration represents an important step toward advancing a novel therapeutic approach to addressing MYC, one of oncology's most validated yet historically difficult-to-drug targets, into clinical evaluation.

DPTX8743 targets MYC biology through a novel mechanism designed to disrupt the transcriptional condensates that drive MYC-dependent gene expression. In preclinical models, DPTX8743 has demonstrated the ability to disrupt these condensates, suppress MYC-driven gene expression and induce tumour cell death.

MYC is a critical driver of cancer, with abnormal MYC activity implicated in the majority of human cancers. Despite decades of research, MYC has proven extremely difficult to target and has historically been considered undruggable. By targeting the molecular processes that enable MYC activity, DPTX8743 has the potential to provide a new therapeutic approach for people with MYC-driven cancers, including ovarian, oesophageal, colorectal and pancreatic cancers.

Lars Erwig, Director of the CDD, said:“MYC is one of the most important drivers of cancer, but it is notoriously difficult to target with drugs. DPTX8743 takes an innovative approach by targeting the condensate biology underlying MYC activity rather than the protein directly. We're excited to work with Dewpoint to advance this promising candidate into Phase 1/2a development and investigate its potential for people with cancer.”

Ameet Nathwani, Chief Executive Officer of Dewpoint Therapeutics, said:“We are delighted to partner with Cancer Research UK, whose Centre for Drug Development brings world-class scientific and clinical expertise to advance DPTX8743 towards clinical proof of concept. Building on our clinical stage β-catenin programme, DPTX8743 extends our condensate approach to MYC, one of oncology's most important and historically challenging targets. This collaboration reinforces our conviction that condensate modulation can unlock new therapeutic possibilities for patients with significant unmet medical need.”

About Cancer Research UK's Centre for Drug Development

Cancer Research UK has an impressive record of developing novel treatments for cancer. The Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development has been pioneering the development of new cancer treatments for 30 years. It has completed over 170 clinical trials designed to explore potential new anti-cancer agents in patients. Six of these new agents have made it to market, including temozolomide for brain cancer, abiraterone for prostate cancer and rucaparib for ovarian cancer.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its expertise to pioneer the development of condensate modulators. It aims to be the first-ever to develop and advance intentionally designed small-molecule condensate modulators for targets that have proven intractable with traditional approaches. Its proprietary c-mod discovery platform supports a pipeline spanning oncology, neurology, and cardiometabolic disease, with strategic collaborations including Bayer, Novo Nordisk, the Gates Foundation, and Cancer Research UK. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Tim Bodicoat

Content Manager, Cancer Research UK

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Dewpoint Media Contact

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