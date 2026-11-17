MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Next-generation atomization platform builds upon Continuum's proprietary melt-to-powder technology for additive and advanced manufacturing

Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders today introduced the ArgosTM Melt-to-Powder (M2P) Atomization Platform, its next-generation platform for industrial-scale metal powder production. Unveiled at Formnext 2026, Argos combines cold-hearth plasma melting with inert gas atomization, advancing the technology behind Continuum's powders for additive and advanced manufacturing.

Continuum produces metal powders for additive and advanced manufacturing through an operating fleet of GreyhoundTM M2P platforms, which continues to serve customers' powder requirements. Argos builds on more than a decade of experience developing and operating that technology across more than 35 alloys. Designed for greater production capacity and feedstock flexibility, Argos will complement the existing fleet, expanding the technology behind Continuum's powders as customers' production needs grow.

“For manufacturers moving into sustained production, powder supply is a long-term decision,” said Jon Cozens, CEO of Continuum Powders.“They need confidence in the material and in the capabilities of the company producing it. Argos is an investment in that foundation, strengthening the technology behind our powders and our ability to support customers as their production needs grow.”

Engineering for Higher Throughput and Greater Flexibility

Argos combines a larger hearth with Continuum's proprietary plasma torch and is designed to operate with more than half a megawatt of melting power, supporting production of over 4MT per day.

The platform also incorporates new Max DP atomization die technology, an anti-satellite system optimized through computational fluid dynamics and automated pouring technology. Together, these advances are designed to support high yields and spherical powder morphology at industrial scale.

The engineering focus extends beyond melting more material: Argos brings feedstock handling, melting and atomization together to increase production capacity while preserving the flexibility to serve different alloy and customer requirements.

“With Argos, we've focused on how each stage of the process contributes to sustained production,” said Matt Charles, CTO of Continuum Powders.“We've advanced the entire process, from how we feed and melt material to how we control the pour. Our automated pouring technology is an achievement I'm particularly proud of, helping us extend pours and make better use of the platform's melting capacity. That's the focus behind Argos: turning engineering advances into practical production capability.”

Connecting Powder Production with Manufacturing Demand

For manufacturers planning sustained production with materials such as Ni718 and titanium alloys, securing qualified powder supply is a critical part of long-term planning. Long-term supply agreements and additional qualified sources can help manufacturers manage availability, reduce exposure to disruptions and support production continuity.

Argos is designed to address those needs by expanding Continuum's production capacity and improving operating efficiency. Alongside the company's active Greyhound fleet, it will strengthen Continuum's ability to support long-term supply commitments and provide customers with additional sourcing options, with a focus on more competitive powder-production economics.

Initial platform testing, qualification and introduction will focus on OptiPowder 718 (Ni718). Customers interested in metal powders are encouraged to contact Continuum to discuss material requirements, qualification needs and availability for their specific applications.

Continuum will introduce attendees to Argos and discuss its powder-production capabilities at Formnext 2026, Hall 11.0, A55.

To learn more, visit continuumpowders.com.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States. Continuum is the creator of The GreyhoundTM M2P (melt-to-powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders' nearly carbon-free powder materials.

The company supports additive and advanced manufacturing applications with process-ready materials, custom particle size distributions, and alloy development programs built for qualification and scale. Continuum is a portfolio company of Ara Partners; a global private equity and infrastructure firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy.

About Ara Partners

Founded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Energy. Ara scales commercially demonstrated decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. Ara operates from Houston, Boston, Dublin and Washington D.C., and as of June 30, 2026, had approximately $10.6 billion in assets under management.

For more information, visit .

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Continuum Powders ArgosTM Melt-to-Powder Atomization Platform

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