Pakistan Vows to Keep Pushing US-Iran Talks Despite Stalled Deal
(MENAFN) Pakistan is still working to return Washington and Tehran to the negotiating table, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Monday, as the Middle East conflict continues to widen.
“We have not given up our efforts. We are very hopeful for peaceful resolution of conflict between the US and Iran,” Dar told a news conference as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers summit closed in Islamabad.
Dar said he covered “all the issues” with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a “very productive meeting” held on the summit’s sidelines. He again named the framework deal signed in June, the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as the “only” route to ending the prolonged conflict.
Bilateral talks reaffirm ties
Dar and Araghchi met earlier for bilateral talks reviewing relations and exchanging views on regional and international developments of shared interest, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.
The two sides reaffirmed the “strong and brotherly” ties between their countries and pledged to deepen cooperation through sustained high-level engagement. Araghchi congratulated Pakistan on hosting the ECO gathering and commended the “productive deliberations, warm hospitality and excellent arrangements.”
Both ministers also recommitted to advancing ECO priorities, with a focus on regional cooperation and connectivity.
On the latest regional developments, Dar stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable means of resolving outstanding issues, preventing escalation and securing lasting peace and stability. Both sides underlined the value of continued engagement and consultations, and agreed to keep “close” contact and hold regular consultations on matters of mutual interest.
Mediation under strain
Pakistan has been the principal mediator between Iran and the US since the war began on Feb. 28, and has stayed in close contact with both governments.
The two adversaries signed the framework agreement in June and opened negotiations on a final deal. Those talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which fueled further escalation in an already tense situation.
“We have not given up our efforts. We are very hopeful for peaceful resolution of conflict between the US and Iran,” Dar told a news conference as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers summit closed in Islamabad.
Dar said he covered “all the issues” with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a “very productive meeting” held on the summit’s sidelines. He again named the framework deal signed in June, the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, as the “only” route to ending the prolonged conflict.
Bilateral talks reaffirm ties
Dar and Araghchi met earlier for bilateral talks reviewing relations and exchanging views on regional and international developments of shared interest, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.
The two sides reaffirmed the “strong and brotherly” ties between their countries and pledged to deepen cooperation through sustained high-level engagement. Araghchi congratulated Pakistan on hosting the ECO gathering and commended the “productive deliberations, warm hospitality and excellent arrangements.”
Both ministers also recommitted to advancing ECO priorities, with a focus on regional cooperation and connectivity.
On the latest regional developments, Dar stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable means of resolving outstanding issues, preventing escalation and securing lasting peace and stability. Both sides underlined the value of continued engagement and consultations, and agreed to keep “close” contact and hold regular consultations on matters of mutual interest.
Mediation under strain
Pakistan has been the principal mediator between Iran and the US since the war began on Feb. 28, and has stayed in close contact with both governments.
The two adversaries signed the framework agreement in June and opened negotiations on a final deal. Those talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which fueled further escalation in an already tense situation.
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