Dhaka student Munira Akter received a 2025 International Computing Olympiad bronze after a silver at the 2024 algorithms olympiad finals

DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Munira Akter, a student from Dhaka, Bangladesh, received a Bronze Medal at the International Computing Olympiad in 2025. It is the most recent in a series of international results she has earned in computing, algorithms and mathematics since 2021, alongside a record of independent work in cybersecurity, mentoring and community service. The results span five international competitions over five years.The 2025 bronze followed her strongest result to date. In 2024, Akter placed second and received a Silver Medal at the World Finals of the International Advanced Algorithms Olympiad. A year earlier, in 2023, she received a Gold Award at the Global Computing and Programming Challenge. Together, the three results trace a steady progression in competitive computing over three consecutive years, from programming to algorithm design to computing more broadly.Her international results began in mathematics. In 2021 she received an International Bronze Medal at the World Math Championship and a Bronze Award in the Heat Round of the Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad. Both results came in the same year, in two separate international mathematics competitions, three years before her first medal in computing.Much of her current work is in cybersecurity, which she studies and practices independently. She runs a self-directed security lab in which she has built more than five virtual Linux environments for practice. In those environments she has analyzed network traffic with Wireshark, used Nmap to scan lab systems and document more than 20 vulnerabilities, and written more than 12 lab reports on her findings. Her work in the lab uses Python, Bash and SQL alongside Linux, Git, Wireshark and Nmap.She also competes in capture-the-flag challenges, the hands-on exercises used across the security field to train and test practical skills. On picoCTF and other training platforms she has solved more than 75 challenges in cryptography, web security and digital forensics. She has published more than 15 technical write-ups explaining how she solved them, so that other learners can follow the same steps. According to Akter, the write-ups have been read by more than 500 peers.Her interest in security is tied to a specific concern: how automated financial systems treat ordinary people. Akter has written about a rickshaw puller she knew whose mobile wallet was frozen by an automated fraud filter after he sent his month's earnings to his family. The account took nine days to unlock. Afterward she wrote a guide in Bangla explaining what to do when an account is frozen, and taped it to the wall of his garage. Within a month, three other drivers had asked her for help. Around the same time, while testing her own Python automation scripts, she found that a threshold she had set too strictly was flagging valid inputs. She rewrote the threshold and added an exception path, and the false flags cleared. The two experiences shaped her focus on cryptography, human-centered security and the design of secure, fair algorithms for financial systems.Alongside her own work, Akter has spent several years teaching others. As a volunteer academic and STEM mentor with the Beyond The Box Foundation, she mentored more than 35 students in mathematics and digital skills, designed more than 20 study frameworks, curated more than 50 STEM resources, and advised more than 15 students on preparing for college. She has also tutored more than 40 students in algebra and physics across more than 50 sessions, writing more than 25 custom problem sets for them. According to Akter, her tutees' average exam scores rose by 22 percent. She also helped run more than 30 weekly coding labs that introduced more than 50 beginners to programming, and helped maintain more than 40 computers and the lab network.Her community work in Dhaka has focused on the environment. As a clean-up volunteer lead with a neighborhood sanitation and waste management task force, she directed more than 18 weekend clean-ups with more than 60 residents across 10 streets, removing 500 kilograms of waste and teaching more than 200 households to separate waste at the source. With the Green Neighborhood Initiative, she coordinated more than 30 volunteers in a local tree-planting drive, selected sites for native species and monitored the saplings, 85 percent of which survived.She has also competed as a technology policy debater, researching and arguing topics in artificial intelligence ethics and technology policy across 12 tournaments and delivering more than 15 structured speeches with a 75 percent win rate. She has trained more than 100 hours in singles and doubles badminton while helping organize six inter-school tournaments.Akter plans to continue in computer science and cybersecurity, with a focus on secure algorithm design in financial systems and on building financial technology in Bangladesh that is safer and more responsive to the people who use it. She also intends to keep up her security lab, capture-the-flag work and mentoring.Awards and recognition2025: Bronze Medal, International Computing Olympiad2024: Silver Medal (2nd place), International Advanced Algorithms Olympiad, World Finals2023: Gold Award, Global Computing and Programming Challenge2021: International Bronze Medal, World Math Championship2021: Bronze Award, Heat Round, Hong Kong International Mathematical OlympiadAbout Munira AkterMunira Akter is a student from Dhaka, Bangladesh, with interests in computer science and cybersecurity, particularly cryptography, human-centered security and secure algorithm design in financial systems. She is bilingual in Bengali and English and programs in Python, C++, Java and SQL.

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Munira Akter Earns Medals at International Computing and Algorithms Olympiads News Provided By IUBAT November 17, 2026, 07:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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